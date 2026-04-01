LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) – A South Carolina pastor is being held in Livingston Parish on molestation charges tied to allegations dating back to when he previously served at a church in Louisiana.

Pastor Extradited to Louisiana

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Douglas Zeb McDaris was extradited from Pickens County, South Carolina, and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, March 27.

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McDaris is facing two counts of molestation of a juvenile. Authorities say he was granted bond on one charge but is being held without bond on the second charge.

Charges Stem From 2005 Allegations

Investigators say the case began after a report was filed on Feb. 6, 2026, involving an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred in September 2005. At the time, McDaris was serving as pastor of Oakview Baptist Church in Livingston.

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Background and Church History

McDaris currently serves as pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Six Mile, South Carolina. Records indicate he was arrested in Pickens County on March 12 before being extradited to Louisiana to face charges.

Authorities have not released specific details about the allegations.

Records show McDaris has worked at several churches throughout his ministry career, including positions in Louisiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina dating back to the 1990s.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional information may be released as it becomes available.