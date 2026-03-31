(KPEL News) - Two Louisiana men have been arrested after investigators with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal's Office say the two were responsible for setting a Catholic church on fire.

What We Know About the Catholic Church Fire

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony Dillion Jr. and 20-year-old James Smith IV on the following charges:

One count each of Simple Arson of a Religious Building One count of Criminal Conspiracy in connection with the church fire

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If convicted of Simple Arson of a Religious Building, the punishment is severe under Louisiana Statute 14:52.1.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MAN ARRESTED FOR SETTING AN APARTMENT ON FIRE

Penalties Suspects Could Face If Convicted of Catholic Church Arson

The law requires a person to serve no less than 2 years and no more than 15 years in prison. In addition,

At least two years of the sentence of imprisonment shall be imposed without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

When it comes to the crime of Criminal Conspiracy, Louisiana Statute 14:26, the way the law reads, you can receive the same sentence as the crime you are accused of committing.

C. Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit any crime shall be fined or imprisoned, or both, in the same manner as for the offense contemplated by the conspirators;

According to information from the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office added additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy and Simple Burglary charges.

At around 5:30 on the morning of Friday, March 27, emergency officials were alerted that there was a fire at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Columbia. Once state officials were brought in, investigators determined that the two allegedly set the building on fire on purpose.

According to WBRZ, Bishop Robert Marshall said

It is deeply unfortunate that this has occurred at any time, but especially as we prepare to enter the most sacred season of Holy Week and Easter.

In addition to burglarizing the church, Marshall says it was also vandalized.

A restoration fund has not been set up to assist with helping the church.