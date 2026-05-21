LAFAYETTE, La. — Federal forecasters are calling for a quieter-than-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2026, but Acadiana families have heard that before, and they know what one storm can still do.

According to NOAA, the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season carries a 55% chance of being below normal. Forecasters are projecting 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and 1 to 3 major hurricanes for the season, which runs June 1 through November 30. For reference, an average season produces 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

Get our free mobile app

The primary driver behind the subdued outlook is El Niño. The climate pattern warms waters in the eastern Pacific and generates increased wind shear across the Atlantic basin, which tears apart developing storm systems before they can organize into hurricanes. NOAA forecasters say El Niño is expected to develop and intensify as the season progresses.

“Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “That is why it’s essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season.”

What the Numbers Mean for Louisiana

The reduced overall forecast doesn’t translate directly to reduced risk for the Gulf Coast. Colorado State University’s hurricane research team, led by senior research scientist Phil Klotzbach, pegged the odds of a hurricane passing within 50 miles of Louisiana at 28%, with a 10% chance of a major hurricane doing the same. Those numbers are below the historical average, but they are not small.

The Gulf of Mexico is a particular concern. Strong El Niño conditions generally suppress hurricane formation in the open Atlantic but allow what forecasters call “homegrown” tropical systems to develop in the northern Gulf and along the Southeast coast, particularly during the first half of the season. Those are the storms that historically pose the most direct threat to Acadiana.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images loading...

Ocean temperatures complicate the picture further. Waters in the western tropical Atlantic are expected to run warmer than normal in 2026, according to CSU, while the eastern and central Atlantic is slightly cooler. Warmer water in the western basin adds energy available for storm development and partially offsets El Niño’s suppressing influence. The two forces are pulling in opposite directions. How strong El Niño ultimately becomes will determine which one prevails.

KPEL’s own earlier analysis of the 2026 hurricane season forecasts noted that multiple forecasting groups had already flagged the northern Gulf Coast as one of the most at-risk stretches of coastline in the country, regardless of overall seasonal activity.

What NOAA Is Deploying This Season

Several new tools are coming to hurricane tracking and communication this season.

The National Hurricane Center will roll out an improved forecast cone graphic that includes tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for inland areas. That matters for communities across Acadiana that sit well away from the coastline but still face flooding and wind damage from landfalling storms.

For the first time, data from small uncrewed aircraft systems will be fed directly into NOAA’s Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System. Scientists determined that incorporating drone data can improve hurricane intensity forecast accuracy by 10%, giving forecasters a sharper picture of a storm’s strength before it reaches land.

NOAA’s flood inundation mapping services, which show emergency managers the specific streets and neighborhoods at risk of going underwater, currently cover 60% of the U.S. population and will expand to nearly 100% by late September.

“NOAA’s rapid integration of advanced technology, including AI-based weather models, drones, and next-generation satellite data will deliver actionable science to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the American people,” said NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs.

The Part of the Forecast That Never Changes

Better tools and a quieter season outlook do not change what Louisiana families already know: preparation before a storm forms is the only preparation that counts.

Flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period. Supplies disappear from store shelves once a storm enters the Gulf. Evacuation routes clog fast. None of that changes whether NOAA’s final storm count is 8 or 14.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Holds News Conference On Hurricane Ian Getty Images loading...

NOAA will release an updated seasonal forecast in early August, ahead of the historical peak period, which typically runs from mid-September through October.

Get our free mobile app

Residents can find hurricane preparedness resources at weather.gov/safety and Ready.gov.

You May Also Like...