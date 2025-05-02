LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's one of the most recognizable graphics on our screens during hurricane season, which starts in less than a month. But the "Cone of Uncertainty" is getting a facelift, and it's one that will provide more information ahead of landfall.

The National Hurricane Center is moving ahead with a revamped graphic that will ultimately give Louisiana communities more time to prepare if a major storm is about to hit, and giving families a chance to evacuate with more time if need be.

The Cone of Uncertainty Is Changing

The new design will make it "easier to spot storm risks and help state and local leaders, families, and communities stay ahead and stay safe, whether on the cusp of our coasts or in the heartland of the nation," the National Hurricane Center explained in a statement.

Here's what it looked like in 2024.

Credit: National Hurricane Center/NOAA Credit: National Hurricane Center/NOAA (2024) loading...

The new cone graphic will include elements we started to see during the 2024 season, the NHC confirmed. It will include markers on the map that show where hurricane and tropical storm watches/warnings are using pink and blue lines.

What Other Changes Could We See?

The NHC will also provide information on rip currents and other coastal conditions, the agency explained in its statement.

"In order to better highlight the risk of these dangerous conditions, NHC will provide rip current risk information that originates from local National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Offices (WFOs) in a national rip current risk map when at least one active tropical system is present," the NHC said. "The rip current risk will be provided for the current day, the next day, and as a composite showing the highest risk over both days for areas along the East and Gulf coasts of the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the coast of southern California."

The overall changes in communications stem from research that suggests an increased need for inland communications. The NHC explains that the increase in those communications would help get better information to folks sooner, which would allow for better safety preparations.

The 2025 Season

AccuWeather's Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva says we can expect 13 to 18 named storms, including 7 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). The season could see up to six storms making direct landfall in the U.S., and Louisiana is once again in the crosshairs, especially the northern and eastern Gulf Coast.

One key concern? The potential for rapid intensification—when a tropical storm explodes into a hurricane within hours, just before landfall. This has become increasingly common due to record-warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, which act like jet fuel for storms.

Stay Ready and Alert, Louisiana

While the new levels of communication from the NHC are a welcome addition to hurricane coverage, the chances of above-average storm activity this season, as well as the possibility of rapidly intensifying hurricanes, Louisiana is staring down another potentially punishing hurricane season.

Whether it’s the Gulf Coast, the inland parishes, or even the northern part of the state, no one is completely safe when a major storm is in play. Stay weather-aware. Listen to local emergency managers. And remember: preparedness now beats panic later.

Hurricane Season 2025 starts June 1 and runs through November 30. Let’s hope for the best—but prepare for the worst.