Highlights

3.19 million barrels of oil spilled and 11 workers killed in the largest environmental disaster in US history

BP used 1.84 million gallons of toxic Corexit dispersant to hide oil underwater instead of cleaning it up

Cleanup workers denied safety equipment, developed cancer, blood disorders, and respiratory illness

3.19 million barrels of oil spilled, 11 workers killed in the largest environmental disaster in US history

Half of the dolphins tested in 2011 were in "guarded or worse" condition, newborn deaths increased 10x normal

BP's total costs reached $65 billion, but the ongoing health effects were deliberately hidden from the public

The Deepwater Horizon Conspiracy: How BP's Environmental 9/11 Poisoned the Gulf and Covered Up the Health Crisis

Fifteen years after the explosion, Louisiana's Gulf Coast is still dying—and so are the people who call it home

GULF COAST, La. (KPEL News) — On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded off Louisiana's coast, killing 11 workers and unleashing the largest environmental disaster in American history.

But the spill was just the beginning.

According to federal health studies, BP's cover-up involved toxic dispersants, worker poisoning, wildlife genocide, and a massive health crisis deliberately hidden from the public. Fifteen years later, the Gulf Coast is still dying—and so are the people who call it home.

Get our free mobile app

The Explosion That Changed Everything

At 9:45 PM on April 20, 2010, a catastrophic blowout erupted on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig 40 miles southeast of the Louisiana coast. The explosion killed 11 workers instantly and sent the massive rig to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico two days later.

For 87 agonizing days, oil gushed uncontrolled from the Macondo well, releasing an estimated 5 million barrels of crude oil into Gulf waters.

Coast Guard Attempts Burning Off Oil Leaking From Sunken Rig Getty Images loading...

The scale dwarfed every previous American oil disaster. The Exxon Valdez spill released 260,000 barrels, but the Deepwater Horizon released more than 12 times that amount. According to Britannica, the disaster contaminated 1,300 miles of shoreline across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Most chilling of all: BP knew this could happen. A similar blowout had occurred on another BP rig in 2008, but the company failed to implement adequate safety measures. Internal emails later revealed BP executives worried more about costs than worker safety, with one manager writing, "Who cares, it's done, end of story, will probably be fine."

The Corexit Conspiracy That Made Everything Worse

As millions of barrels of oil spread across the Gulf, BP made a decision that would poison an entire ecosystem for generations. Instead of allowing the oil to surface where it could be skimmed and collected, the company deployed 1.84 million gallons of a chemical dispersant called Corexit 9500.

Corexit contains 2-butoxyethanol, a known human health hazard and fetal toxin that breaks down red blood cells and causes blood and kidney disorders. But BP wasn't trying to clean up the oil—they were trying to hide it. The dispersant breaks oil into tiny droplets that sink below the surface, creating the illusion of cleanup while actually spreading contamination throughout the water column.

"It was environmental theater," toxicologist Dr. Riki Ott explained to NOLA.com. "They made the oil disappear from the surface so it looked like the problem was solved, but they actually made the contamination much worse and more widespread."

According to federal research, the combination of oil and Corexit created a toxic mixture more harmful than either substance alone. The chemical cocktail contaminated the entire Gulf food chain, from microscopic plankton to dolphins, tuna, and shrimp that end up on Louisiana dinner tables.

The Workers BP Poisoned and Abandoned

As cleanup operations began, BP recruited thousands of workers from Louisiana fishing communities whose livelihoods had been destroyed by the spill. These workers were promised good pay to help restore the Gulf, but BP systematically exposed them to dangerous chemicals while denying them basic safety equipment.

Safety manuals were "rarely if ever" distributed to cleanup crews, according to National Institutes of Health research. Workers handling oil-soaked materials weren't provided respirators, protective clothing, or even basic gloves. Many were explicitly told that safety equipment wasn't necessary.

Gulf Coast Battles Continued Spread Of Oil In Its Waters And Coastline Getty Images loading...

Within weeks, cleanup workers began developing severe health problems: burning nose, throat, and lungs; persistent sore throats; dizziness; wheezing; skin rashes; and neurological symptoms. Long-term studies have documented increased rates of cancer, liver disease, kidney disease, and blood disorders among cleanup workers.

Antoine Thomas, a Louisiana fisherman who worked cleanup for six months, told researchers: "I started having problems breathing, chest pains, and my skin started breaking out. When I went to the doctor, they said I had been exposed to toxic chemicals. BP told us it was safe, but they were lying."

Despite overwhelming evidence of chemical exposure, BP has consistently denied that oil or dispersants caused worker health problems, fighting compensation claims in court for over a decade.

The Wildlife Holocaust Nobody Talks About

The environmental destruction extended far beyond what cameras could capture on oiled beaches. According to National Geographic, the disaster killed nearly 100,000 birds from 93 different species, along with thousands of marine mammals and sea turtles.

The dolphin population suffered catastrophic losses. Half of the bottlenose dolphins tested in heavily oiled areas were found to be in "guarded or worse" condition in 2011. Baby dolphin deaths increased to 10 times the normal rate in the first birthing season after the spill. Many dolphins showed severe lung disease, adrenal dysfunction, and immune system problems consistent with oil exposure.

The oil plume at the seafloor killed deep-sea coral colonies that had grown for decades or centuries. According to Natural Resources Defense Council research, these ecosystems may take hundreds of years to recover, if they ever do.

The toxic combination of oil and Corexit also devastated Louisiana's crucial wetlands, killing marsh grasses that prevent coastal erosion. The state continues losing a football field-sized area of coast every hour, a process accelerated by the spill's environmental damage.

The Health Crisis Still Hidden From Public View

While BP focused public attention on cleaning oiled birds and beaches, a human health catastrophe was unfolding across Gulf Coast communities. Studies have documented severe health impacts that continue 15 years after the disaster.

Women exposed to oil were 13 times more likely to report physical symptoms, including respiratory problems, skin conditions, and neurological issues. Louisiana women showed significantly higher rates of depression and anxiety following the spill. Pregnancy complications and miscarriages increased in heavily affected areas.

According to oceanography research, tar balls containing dangerous bacteria continue washing ashore on Louisiana beaches, creating ongoing exposure risks for residents and tourists.

Gulf Oil Spill Spreads, Damaging Economies, Nature, And Way Of Life Getty Images loading...

Children in affected areas have shown increased rates of asthma, developmental delays, and behavioral problems. But comprehensive health studies have been limited by BP's legal settlements, which often include gag orders preventing victims from discussing their illnesses publicly.

"They want people to think this is over and everything is back to normal," said Dr. Mike Robichaux, a Louisiana physician who has treated hundreds of spill victims. "But I'm still seeing patients with health problems directly related to their exposure 15 years ago. The human cost of this disaster has been deliberately hidden."

The $65 Billion Settlement That Changed Nothing

In 2016, BP agreed to pay the largest environmental damage settlement in U.S. history. The company pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts of manslaughter and other charges. But by 2018, BP's total costs had reached $65 billion in criminal and civil penalties, natural resource damages, economic claims, and cleanup costs.

BP denied that oil exposure caused health problems in court filings, even while paying billions in settlements. The company's legal strategy focused on minimizing long-term liability while avoiding admission of responsibility for ongoing health effects.

Get our free mobile app

Fifteen years later, many lawsuits remain stalled in federal court. Coastal restoration projects funded by the settlement have been repeatedly delayed. And under the Trump administration, safety regulations designed to prevent similar disasters were actually rolled back in 2019.

"BP got away with environmental murder," said Louisiana environmental attorney Stuart Smith. "They poisoned an entire region, lied about the health effects, and ultimately paid what amounts to a speeding ticket for a company their size. The real cost is being paid by Gulf Coast communities who will deal with the health and environmental consequences for generations."

Louisiana has been home to some major disasters, but we don't have a monopoly. Here are some of the biggest weather and climate disasters to hit the U.S.