LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - A new U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) report estimates that there could be 35.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 28 million barrels of oil still waiting to be tapped along the Gulf Coast—much of it located beneath Louisiana.

The focus is on the Hosston and Travis Peak formations, which stretch across parts of southeastern Texas, central Louisiana, and into the Mississippi Delta. That includes Acadiana, a region already known for its deep ties to the oil and gas industry.

“This is a major signal to the energy sector in Louisiana,” said one local industry consultant. “If even a fraction of this estimate is developed, it could mean new jobs, expanded infrastructure, and renewed investment across the region.”

Blue west Texas pumping unit Credit: Sean Hannon loading...

What It Means for Acadiana

According to the USGS, the gas in these formations is mostly what the industry calls “tight gas,” meaning it’s trapped deep underground in low-permeability rock. Releasing it will require horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (fracking)—a method that has become more common across the U.S. in recent years.

That could present new opportunities for oilfield service companies, pipe suppliers, fabrication yards, and engineering firms based in Lafayette, New Iberia, Broussard, and other parts of Acadiana.

“This isn’t just about drilling,” said a local economic analyst. “This is about the entire supply chain—trucking, fabrication, environmental consulting, and workforce training. It could provide a shot in the arm to rural parishes hit hard by past busts.”

Louisiana: Ground Zero for Gulf Coast Energy

While the report covers a large area—from the Texas border to parts of Florida—Louisiana sits squarely in the center of the richest part of the formation, known as the Hosston-Travis Peak Shelf Continuous Gas Assessment Unit.

In fact, the USGS notes that most of the undiscovered, technically recoverable resources are concentrated in this "sliver" that runs through central Louisiana. The area already has a well-developed energy infrastructure, including pipelines, processing facilities, and port access—making it an attractive target for future exploration.

A Resource with Scale

To put it in perspective, 35.8 trillion cubic feet of gas is roughly equal to what the entire U.S. consumes in 14 months. And while the oil estimate—28 million barrels—is smaller by comparison, the gas find could significantly reshape domestic energy planning.

“Technically recoverable” doesn’t mean guaranteed production, but it signals to industry leaders and policymakers that the potential is real. The USGS has been conducting these kinds of assessments since the 1970s, originally launched in response to the Arab oil embargo.

What Happens Next?

With this new data, energy companies may begin looking more closely at leasing land, conducting seismic surveys, and filing exploration plans. For Louisiana’s state and local officials, it raises questions about regulation, land use, and revenue planning, particularly in parishes where drilling may resume or expand.

For now, the report is being studied by both state economic officials and energy sector insiders, many of whom say Louisiana could be in a unique position to benefit.

“Louisiana already has the skilled workforce, infrastructure, and experience. Now, the geology is telling us there’s more under our feet than we thought,” said one Lafayette-based geologist. “This is big.”

️Quick Facts:

Southeastern Texas across central Louisiana through the Mississippi Delta Gas estimate: 35.8 trillion cubic feet (tight gas)

35.8 trillion cubic feet (tight gas) Oil estimate: 28 million barrels

28 million barrels Development type: Horizontal drilling, fracking

Horizontal drilling, fracking Primary Louisiana impact zone: Parishes along the Hosston-Travis Peak Shelf