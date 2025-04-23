LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — I don't know about you, but some days I wonder if I might be better off buying a bicycle rather than filling my tank with gas. As of April 22, 2025, Louisiana drivers are paying an average of $2.75 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s slightly below the national average of $3.17, but still a noticeable uptick from earlier this year.

With prices rising again, many Acadiana residents are looking for the cheapest places to fill up—and wondering what’s driving the spike.

Cheapest Gas in the Acadiana Area

Here are a few of the most affordable gas stations in the region today:

Murphy USA – 1209 E Admiral Doyle Dr, New Iberia – $2.37/gallon

Circle K – 1213 E Admiral Doyle Dr, New Iberia – $2.37/gallon

Shell – 218 N Lewis St, New Iberia – $2.38/gallon

Costco – 201 Meadow Farm Rd, Lafayette – $2.56/gallon

What’s Causing the Increase?

There are a few key reasons behind the recent price hike:

Seasonal demand – Warmer weather brings more travel.

Refinery maintenance – Temporary slowdowns can limit supply.

Summer-blend fuel – More expensive to produce and now required by law.

Tips to Save at the Pump

Use gas price apps like GasBuddy to compare stations.

to compare stations. Avoid idling, drive the speed limit, and combine errands.

Keep your tires inflated and your engine well maintained.

Will Prices Keep Climbing?

Forecasts suggest we could see some relief later this year. GasBuddy and other analysts say global refining capacity is expected to increase, and demand may begin to taper off by summer’s end.

The bottom line, prices are rising, but a little planning can go a long way. Track local prices, fill up smart, and keep your wallet a little fuller.