LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Your grocery bill is not lying to you. It really does cost more to fill up a cart in 2026 than it did even a year ago.

The USDA's Economic Research Service projects food-at-home prices will increase 3.1% this year. Beef and veal are forecast to jump 10.1%. Sugar and sweets could rise 9.8%. Nonalcoholic beverages, driven by global coffee prices, are on track for a 6.5% increase. Eggs are the exception, expected to drop 26.8% as flocks recover from the avian flu outbreaks that sent prices through the roof in late 2024 and early 2025.

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For families in Acadiana, those numbers land harder than they do in most of the country. A ConsumerAffairs analysis found Louisiana is the most cost-burdened state in America for groceries. The typical household here spends about 13% of its income on food at home, close to double what families in Massachusetts pay as a share of their earnings.

So we asked KPEL listeners: what are your grocery store hacks? How are you keeping the bill down without living on rice and beans seven nights a week?

The responses came in fast. Here is what Lafayette is doing to fight back at the checkout line, backed up by data showing these strategies can save a family $1,500 to $2,000 a year.

Stop Ignoring the Unit Price

The single most underused tool in every grocery store is printed in tiny text on the shelf tag right below the sticker price. It is the unit price, the cost per ounce or per pound, and it is the only honest way to compare two products sitting next to each other.

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A "family size" bag of chips might look like a deal, but the unit price will tell you whether you are actually paying less per ounce or just buying more at the same rate. This matters even more in 2026 because of shrinkflation, the practice of reducing product sizes while keeping prices the same. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that while shrinkflation affected less than 5% of products overall, the per-unit price increase among downsized products ranged from 12% for paper towels to 32% for coffee.

A UMass Amherst study published in January 2026 found that packaged food sizes in U.S. grocery stores shrank by an average of 14.6% between 2012 and 2019, understating real food inflation by nearly four percentage points over that stretch. Most of the shrinkage came not from companies quietly making the same box smaller, but from introducing new, smaller products that replaced larger ones on the shelf.

The fix is simple. Look at the small number on the shelf tag. Compare that number between brands and between sizes. It takes five extra seconds per item and can save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Shop Price, Not the Label

KPEL listeners were blunt about this one: shop price, not brand.

There is an old stigma around store-brand groceries in Louisiana. For a long time, the attitude was that if you cared about what you were cooking, you bought the name brand. That math does not work anymore. Store-brand products at Rouses, Walmart, and other Lafayette grocery stores are made in many of the same facilities as the national labels. The ingredients are often identical. The packaging is the only real difference, and that packaging adds about 30% to the price on the name-brand side.

Switching pantry staples like flour, sugar, rice, canned vegetables, and cooking oil to store brands can save a family of four over $100 a month without any noticeable change in quality. For a household already stretched thin, that is $1,200 a year redirected from a corporate marketing budget back into the family checking account.

This applies at the meat counter, too. Several listeners pointed out that buying bone-in cuts and de-boning at home saves real money per pound over boneless. A bone-in chicken thigh or pork shoulder costs less because the store is not charging you for the labor of trimming it. If you are comfortable with a knife, you keep that markup in your pocket. The bones go into a stock pot for gumbo or soup.

Your Phone Is a Coupon Book Now

Paper coupons from the Sunday newspaper are gone. The savings have moved digital, and if you are not using your grocery store's app before you walk through the door, you are leaving money on the shelf.

Rouses, Walmart, and most major chains now reserve their deepest discounts for digital app users. You clip the coupon inside the app before you shop, and the discount applies automatically at checkout. It takes two minutes of scrolling while you drink your morning coffee.

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Cashback platforms like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards let you stack savings on top of store deals. Ibotta works by letting you select offers before you shop and then scanning your receipt afterward. Fetch Rewards is simpler. You scan any receipt from any store and earn points with zero planning. The two apps work independently, so you can submit the same receipt to both and earn from each one.

One side-by-side comparison found that over a six-month period, a user earned $132.68 through Ibotta and $12.15 through Fetch Rewards from the same shopping trips. The earnings are not equal, but running both takes less than a minute per trip and costs nothing.

Wednesday Morning Is the Best Time to Shop

Most grocery stores reset their weekly sales cycle midweek. At many chains, new sale prices go live on Wednesday while the previous week's discounts are still honored. That overlap creates a brief window where you can take advantage of both sets of deals in a single trip.

Shopping early in the morning also means freshly restocked shelves and a better selection of markdown items. The bakery, meat department, and dairy section are where markdowns show up first. Asking the butcher counter or the service desk about the manager's specials can reveal discounts that are not posted on any shelf tag or in any app.

Late-day shopping has its own advantages. Bakery items are often marked down in the evening as stores try to move product before closing. If you are flexible on timing, there is money to be saved on both ends of the day.

The Rotisserie Chicken Is the Best Deal in the Store

If one item came up more than any other in the KPEL listener responses, it was the rotisserie chicken. And for good reason.

A whole rotisserie chicken at most Lafayette grocery stores costs between $5 and $8. Buying the same amount of raw chicken and cooking it yourself would cost about the same or more once you add seasoning, energy costs, and time. The store is selling it at or near cost to get you through the door.

Where the rotisserie chicken earns its reputation is after you get home. One bird can anchor multiple meals across a week. Shred it for tacos, chicken salad, pasta, sandwiches, or jambalaya. Strip the carcass and throw the bones into a pot with onion, celery, and garlic for homemade stock. Several listeners said they build their whole weekly meal plan around a rotisserie chicken pickup, and the per-meal cost comes out far below what any drive-through window can match.

Don't Sleep on the Warehouse Membership

Multiple KPEL listeners made the case for Sam's Club and Costco memberships as serious money-saving tools for Acadiana families. A Costco membership runs $65 a year. Sam's Club is currently $50 but increases to $60 on May 1. Either way, the membership can pay for itself in a handful of trips if you are buying the right items in bulk.

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The savings depend on what you buy. Pantry staples with a long shelf life, like rice, canned goods, cooking oil, paper products, and cleaning supplies, are where the numbers add up. Meat in bulk is another strong play if you have freezer space. The Consumer Reports pricing analysis that compared major grocery chains found Costco's prices were 21.4% lower than Walmart's baseline, the least expensive option in the study.

What you want to avoid is buying perishable items in warehouse quantities your household cannot eat before they spoil. A 5-pound bag of spinach is not a deal if three pounds of it end up in the trash.

The Freezer Is Your Most Underrated Kitchen Tool

The average American family of four throws away about $1,500 worth of food every year, according to the USDA. An EPA report from 2025 put the number at $2,913 per household of four. Either way, the cost of wasted food dwarfs whatever most families save through coupons.

The freezer is the most direct counter to food waste. Bread, shredded cheese, milk, fresh herbs stored in olive oil, and even cracked eggs can all be frozen safely. Buying family-size packs of meat on sale and asking the butcher to divide them into smaller portions for freezing saves money upfront and prevents waste on the back end. Most butcher departments will repackage at no charge.

Batch cooking pays off fast, too. A vacuum sealer and a set of freezer-safe containers turn a weekend cooking session into a week of ready-made dinners at a fraction of what takeout costs.

Shop What You Already Have Before You Shop the Store

Spend five minutes looking through the pantry, refrigerator, and freezer before making a shopping list. Build meals around what is already on hand. That alone eliminates duplicate purchases and forces you to use up food before it spoils.

Basic meal planning makes this even more effective. It does not need to be elaborate. Know what three or four dinners you will cook this week, write a list based on what you actually need, and stick to it. The families who save the most money are not the ones chasing every sale. They are the ones who walk into the store with a plan and walk out without a cart full of things they did not intend to buy.

The Perimeter Rule Still Works

Grocery stores are designed to get you to spend more. The most expensive, highest-margin items sit at eye level. The center aisles are packed with processed foods that carry the biggest markups. End caps look like deals but are often just regular-priced items with fancier displays.

Sticking to the perimeter of the store, where the fresh produce, dairy, bakery, and meat departments are located, keeps you in contact with the essential whole foods and away from the impulse-buy zones. This does not mean you never go down an aisle. It means you go down the aisles that have items on your list and skip the ones that do not.

The Frozen vs. Fresh Debate

This one split our listeners right down the middle. Some swore by frozen fruits and vegetables as the smarter buy. Others refused to give up fresh produce under any circumstances. Both sides have a point.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked and flash-frozen at peak ripeness, so the nutritional content is comparable to fresh and in some cases better, since fresh produce loses nutrients during transport and shelf time. Frozen produce costs less per serving, it does not spoil on a Wednesday because you forgot about dinner plans, and it is available year-round regardless of season.

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Fresh produce wins on texture, versatility, and the fact that some dishes just taste better when the vegetables have not been frozen. A fresh tomato in a salad is not the same experience as a thawed one. For families trying to stretch a budget, the practical move is to use both. Buy fresh for meals where it matters, such as salads or dishes where the produce is the centerpiece, and lean on frozen for soups, stews, smoothies, stir-fry, and anything going into a roux.

The USDA projects fresh vegetable prices will rise 4.8% in 2026 and fresh fruit prices will tick up only slightly. Frozen vegetables tend to hold steadier on price because they are less affected by seasonal supply disruptions. Keeping a well-stocked freezer section at home gives you a fallback that costs less and wastes less than a produce drawer full of good intentions.

What Acadiana Knows That the Rest of the Country Is Still Figuring Out

Lafayette does not need a finance blog to explain how to stretch a dollar at the grocery store. Families here have been doing it for generations, long before anyone called it a "hack."

What came through in the KPEL listener responses goes deeper than any single coupon or app. It is a mindset. Buy what is on sale, not what is on the commercial. Use every part of the chicken. Cook in batches. Know your prices well enough to spot a real deal and walk past the ones that are not.

The USDA says food prices are going up again this year. Louisiana households already spend a bigger share of their income on groceries than families in almost every other state. But the families doing it right in Acadiana are proving that smart habits, a list, and a willingness to de-bone your own chicken can add up to real money back in the budget.