Highlights

Over 15,000 stores are expected to close nationwide in 2025, doubling the 7,325 closures from 2024

All 800 JoAnn Fabrics stores closed permanently by May 2025, including multiple Louisiana and Texas locations

All 700 Party City stores shuttered by February 2025

Walgreens closing 500 stores in 2025 as part of 1,200 total closures by 2027

Advance Auto Parts closing 727 locations by mid-2025, including multiple Texas stores

Massive Store Closures Hit Louisiana and Texas: 15,000+ Locations Shuttering in 2025

The "retail apocalypse" is accelerating across America, with Louisiana and Texas communities facing unprecedented store closures that will reshape how families shop, work, and live.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — We have seen a lot of major retail and grocery chains announce cutbacks and store closures in 2025, and there are some major worries that more are on the way.

According to Coresight Research, an estimated 15,000 stores will shutter in 2025, compared to 7,325 last year – representing more than a doubling of closures that experts are calling the most severe retail downturn since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

For Louisiana and Texas families, this wave of closures hits particularly hard. Major chains with significant presence in both states are either completely shutting down or dramatically reducing their footprint, leaving communities scrambling for alternatives and thousands of workers facing uncertain futures.

Major Chains That Have Already Closed

JoAnn Fabrics: A Complete Shutdown

JoAnn Fabrics announced in February the closure of all its 800 stores nationwide, across 49 states, marking the end of an 80-year run serving craft enthusiasts.

In Texas alone, 18 JoAnn locations closed, including four in the Houston area. The Houston-area stores that shuttered include locations at 15520 FM 529, 1219 N. Fry Road in Katy, 9960 Old Katy Road, and 290 Meyerland Plaza.

Dallas-Fort Worth lost the most JoAnn Fabrics stores in the state, at 8 locations. Louisiana JoAnn customers also lost their local stores as part of the nationwide closure.

FLASHBACK: JoAnn Fabrics Closing Several Stores in Louisiana

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time before announcing all locations would go out of business after failing to find a buyer.

Party City: The End of an Era

Party City announced the closure of its 700 stores by February 28, 2025, ending nearly 40 years as America's go-to party supply destination. The company, founded in 1986, blamed inflation and changes in customer spending for its demise.

Party City To Close 45 Stores As Global Helium Shortage Continues Getty Images loading...

Texas and Louisiana families who relied on Party City for birthday parties, graduations, and holiday celebrations had to find new sources for decorations and supplies.

Massive Chains Reducing Footprint

Walgreens: A Pharmacy Desert Crisis

Walgreens announced it will close 1,200 underperforming stores across the U.S. over the next three years, with 500 to be closed in 2025. This represents one of the largest pharmacy chain closures in American history.

Louisiana has Walgreens locations in 65 cities and towns, with Lafayette Parish alone having 11 locations and over a dozen in and around the Baton Rouge area. While specific Louisiana closures haven't been announced, the company's criteria for shuttering underperforming stores puts several locations at risk.

READ MORE: These Louisiana Walgreens Locations Are Set to Close

"In fiscal 2025, we are focusing on stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow," said Tim Wentworth, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

CVS Health: Strategic Downsizing

CVS has confirmed it will close 270 locations in 2025, based on "changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs". This comes after the company closed 900 stores between 2022 and 2024.

The closures target areas with overlapping locations or low foot traffic, as CVS focuses on expanding its healthcare services rather than traditional retail.

Macy's: Department Store Decline

Macy's is closing 66 stores as part of its "A Bold New Chapter" plan, representing about one-third of its locations. The company announced it will close 150 stores through 2026 while investing in its 350 "go-forward" Macy's locations.

Macy's Lowers Total Sales Forecast As Third Quarter Sales Down Over 4 Percent Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores," said Macy's, Inc. chairman and CEO Tony Spring.

Auto Parts and Retail Giants Hit Hard

Advance Auto Parts: Major Texas Impact

Advance Auto Parts announced it will close 727 locations by mid-2025, including roughly 500 corporate-owned stores plus about 200 independently operated locations and four distribution centers.

Texas, with its car-centric culture and sprawling geography, will feel this impact significantly. "This action is prudent to support the long-term health of the company," said CEO Shane O'Kelly.

GameStop: Digital Gaming Transformation

GameStop confirmed plans to shutter a significant number of stores in 2025, following the closure of nearly 600 U.S. locations in 2024. The company filed an SEC filing detailing the closures as it invests in Bitcoin and collectibles while digital gaming continues to dominate.

Big Lots: Complete Closure Then Potential Revival

Big Lots, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, initially planned to close all remaining stores. However, Variety Wholesalers took control of hundreds of Big Lots stores and announced they are reopening 200+ locations in 2025, though no Texas locations are currently planned for reopening.

Discount and Dollar Stores Struggling

Family Dollar: Massive Closures

Family Dollar will close 370 stores in 2025, following 600 closures in 2024. In February 2022, Family Dollar temporarily closed 400 stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee due to unsanitary conditions at a distribution center.

In March 2025, Dollar Tree sold its interest in Family Dollar to private equity firms Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management for $1 billion.

Dollar General: Strategic Cuts

Dollar General has over 19,400 stores in 48 states and approximately 158,000 employees, making it one of the largest retailers in America. The company announced it will close 96 Dollar General stores and 45 Popshelf stores based on current and predicted future performance.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Texas alone has thousands of Dollar General stores, with just five states – Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania – having over 5,800 Dollar General stores combined.

Fashion and Clothing Chains Collapse

Forever 21: Second Bankruptcy

Forever 21 filed bankruptcy for the second time in six years and announced it will close all of its remaining U.S. locations. The company was closing around 200 of its 354 U.S. locations before deciding to shut down completely.

Kohl's: Targeted Closures

Kohl's Corp. closed 27 retail locations in 2025, including closures in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and other states. "We always take these decisions very seriously," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's CEO.

What's Driving the Closures

Economic Pressures

"Inflation and a growing preference among consumers to shop online to find the cheapest deals took a toll on brick-and-mortar retailers in 2024," said Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig.

"Not only do (customers) want the best prices, but they also have no patience for stores that are constantly disorganized, out of stock, and that deliver poor customer service," Weinswig added.

The Amazon Effect

The "Amazon effect" has been generating more than half of retail-sales growth, fundamentally changing how Americans shop. The increasing shift toward online shopping, driven by companies like Shein and Temu, is expected to result in over 45,000 store closures in the next five years.

Post-Pandemic Changes

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most retail stores, especially struggling mall-based retailers, closed for extended periods. Several large retail companies filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic, creating lasting financial damage that continues to impact operations.

Impact on Louisiana and Texas Communities

Rural Areas Hit Hardest

For many Louisiana and Texas communities, especially in rural areas, these store closures represent more than lost shopping options. In many parts of Louisiana and Texas—especially rural areas—stores like Walmart serve as more than just retail chains; they're community anchors.

Employment Crisis

These store closures usually offer a significant number of employment opportunities and boost the local economy. The wave of closures means thousands of Louisiana and Texas workers face job searches in an already challenging economy.

Shopping Deserts

Dollar stores have been alleged to proliferate food deserts: areas with limited access to healthy and affordable food, as they outcompete local grocery stores. When these discount chains also close, communities face even greater challenges accessing basic necessities.

Get our free mobile app

What Survives and Thrives

Walmart's Resilience

As of now, no Walmart stores in Louisiana or Texas are on the 2025 closure list. The retail giant continues expanding while others contract.

Retail strategist Steve Dennis predicted that "massive retailers" such as Walmart and Costco will "rise above the rest" due to their "strong value and convenience reputations as well as the ability to offer one-stop shopping".

Growing Chains

Aldi is expanding their presence in the U.S. by over 225 new locations in 2025, while Trader Joe's is opening 21 locations across 14 states.

Looking Ahead: More Pain Expected

Brandon Svec, national director of U.S. retail research at Colliers, warned that rising costs will push retailers to "look for more efficient ways to operate their stores".

Coresight Research expects this trend to continue, warning that retailers unable to adapt their supply chains and implement cost-cutting technology will face continued pressure.

For Louisiana and Texas shoppers, the message is clear: the retail landscape they've known for decades is fundamentally changing. Communities that adapt to online shopping, support local businesses, and advocate for essential services will fare better than those that don't.

The retail apocalypse isn't just about empty storefronts – it's about the transformation of American commerce and community life. Louisiana and Texas are experiencing this change firsthand, with more closures likely ahead as the industry continues its painful evolution.

There are several ways to help protect local, small businesses so they don't meet the same fate. Here's what you need to know.