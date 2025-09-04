Highlights

CVS and Walgreens now require doctor prescriptions for updated COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana as of September 2025

Louisiana families without primary care physicians face new barriers to accessing free pharmacy vaccinations

Sen. Bill Cassidy calls for postponing the crucial CDC advisory committee meeting scheduled for September 18

State pharmacy law allows vaccinations without prescriptions only for ACIP-recommended vaccines

Updated 2025-2026 COVID vaccines approved by the FDA, but limited access creates confusion for Louisiana residents

Major Pharmacy Chains Now Require Prescriptions for COVID Vaccines in Louisiana

CVS and Walgreens implement prescription requirements ahead ofthe fall respiratory season, leaving many residents scrambling for alternative vaccination options.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana families trying to get updated COVID-19 vaccines at their neighborhood CVS or Walgreens locations have hit a snag: they need a doctor's prescription first.

The prescription requirement started this week across Louisiana and 15 other states. It's a big change from pandemic days when anyone could walk into a pharmacy and get a COVID shot. According to CVS, the pharmacy chain can't offer COVID-19 vaccines without prescriptions in Louisiana because state pharmacy laws require CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know

The new restrictions hit Louisiana's two biggest pharmacy chains differently. CVS requires prescriptions in 13 states, including Louisiana, while Walgreens has similar requirements in 16 states. The lists don't match up exactly.

Louisiana passed a pharmacy law 10 years ago that lets pharmacists give any ACIP-recommended vaccine to people 17 and older without a prescription. But the CDC advisory committee hasn't issued recommendations for the updated 2025-2026 COVID vaccines yet. That's what's causing this mess.

"This law is about 10 years old, and the idea behind it was to expand people's access to vaccines," said Dr. Charles Stoecker, a Tulane University healthcare economist. According to FOX 8, Stoecker explained, "No longer would they have to go to the doctor's office to get them; they could go to the pharmacist for anything recommended by the ACIP."

This hits Louisiana residents hard, especially those who count on pharmacies for routine shots. "When you take away, for example, a free shot at a Walgreens drive-thru, you're making it that person has to go through another level of paperwork, which carries costs for those who don't have means," Mikko Macchione, a New Orleans resident, told reporters.

FDA Approval vs. Pharmacy Access

The FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax for all seniors, but only for younger adults and children with health conditions. Even with FDA approval, the pharmacy restrictions mean Louisiana residents who qualify still need prescriptions from healthcare providers.

The updated vaccines work for adults 65 and older, plus younger people with at least one condition that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19. The CDC's list of high-risk conditions includes diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and conditions that weaken your immune system.

Healthcare economists think this extra step will hurt Louisiana's most vulnerable people the most. "For people where the pharmacist is the main outlet for healthcare, including vaccines, we've now added a whole new barrier. This barrier is going to fall unequally on those less able to access the healthcare system," Stoecker said.

Louisiana's Regulatory Environment

The confusion comes from Louisiana's pharmacy rules being tied to federal recommendations. Louisiana law requires pharmacists to give vaccines "provided the immunization or vaccine is administered in conformance with the most recently published immunization administration protocol from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice".

CVS told reporters that "Right now, dependent on state law, we can offer the updated COVID-19 vaccines to patients, depending on their age, prior to ACIP action, if they present an authorized prescriber's prescription". CVS's prescription requirement affects Arizona, Colorado, DC, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Walgreens kept its statement more general: "With the recent FDA approval of the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens is prepared to offer the vaccine in states where we are able to do so".

Political Tensions Around ACIP Meeting

Things get more complicated because of political fights over the CDC's advisory process. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Senate health committee and is also a medical doctor, wants to postpone the September 18 ACIP meeting.

According to his statement, "Serious allegations have been made about the meeting agenda, membership, and lack of scientific process being followed for the now announced September ACIP meeting. These decisions directly impact children's health, and the meeting should not occur until significant oversight has been conducted."

The controversy gets worse with recent chaos at the CDC. The agency fired newly appointed Director Susan Monarez, and four senior officials quit, citing political interference in the vaccine process.

If the ACIP meeting happens as planned, pharmacies might be able to offer vaccines without prescriptions again. But Cassidy warned that "If the meeting proceeds, any recommendations made should be rejected as lacking legitimacy given the seriousness of the allegations and the current turmoil in CDC leadership".

Alternative Options for Louisiana Residents

Louisiana residents looking for COVID-19 vaccinations have several other options besides the major pharmacy chains:

Healthcare Providers: Contact your primary care physician, who can both prescribe and give you the vaccine. Many doctor's offices and clinics have the updated vaccines in stock.

Parish Health Units: The Louisiana Department of Health operates Parish Health Units throughout the state where qualified residents can get free vaccines. You can make appointments, but they also take walk-ins.

Federally Qualified Health Centers: FQHCs offer free vaccines for qualified people through various federal programs.

Independent Pharmacies: Some smaller, independent pharmacies might have different policies or relationships with healthcare providers that make access easier.

The Louisiana Department of Health didn't respond to requests for comment about the pharmacy restrictions or other places residents can get vaccinated.

What This Means for the Fall Respiratory Season

The timing is rough since Louisiana is heading into the fall respiratory season, when COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses usually spike. Louisiana currently has a 15-year high for influenza cases and is leading the country in flu activity, making vaccine access even more important for public health.

Experts call the current situation "an extremely difficult regulatory environment" for both pharmacies and patients to figure out. The restrictions come when COVID vaccination rates have already dropped big time, with just 23% of adults and 13% of children getting updated COVID vaccines last season.

Healthcare professionals worry the added complexity will push vaccination rates down even more. "The secretary said he will not take away anyone's vaccines, but he did just that," said Dorit Reiss, a vaccine policy expert at UC Law San Francisco.

Looking Ahead

CVS representatives said their list of states where vaccines are available could change depending on what regulators decide, with the company saying they'll make vaccines available nationwide if the advisory panel recommends them.

For now, Louisiana families planning to get updated COVID vaccines should contact their healthcare providers to talk about eligibility and get prescriptions if needed. Those without primary care physicians should look into Parish Health Units or Federally Qualified Health Centers for both consultation and vaccination.

This whole situation shows the ongoing fights between federal health policy, state regulations, and getting people the preventive healthcare they need. As Louisiana residents work through this new landscape, the focus shifts from convenient pharmacy access back to traditional healthcare provider relationships.

