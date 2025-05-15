Highlights:

Baton Rouge teacher Kiasha Washington received over $20,000 in fraudulent PPP funds

She claimed to run a fake hair-braiding business during the pandemic

She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 3 years probation

Washington must repay the funds; EBR schools say they’re reviewing her employment

The case is part of a broader federal crackdown on pandemic aid fraud

Baton Rouge Teacher Gets Probation for Misusing COVID Relief Funds

A local educator misused pandemic relief funds, leading to a probation sentence and raising concerns about oversight of government aid.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — A Baton Rouge teacher has been sentenced to probation after federal prosecutors say she misused federal COVID-19 relief money—part of a massive pandemic-era aid program meant to keep small businesses afloat.

According to The Advocate, 41-year-old Kiasha Washington applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in 2021, claiming she operated a hair-braiding business. But investigators say that her business never even existed. Despite that fact, the application went through, and Washington received just over $20,000 in federal funds.

She pleaded guilty in 2024 to one count of wire fraud. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson sentenced her to three years of probation and ordered her to repay the money.

Washington, who still works in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, avoided jail time. But the case is another reminder that the federal government is still cracking down on pandemic-era fraud, especially in cases involving fake businesses or misuse of emergency funds.

District officials told The Advocate they’re reviewing her employment in light of the conviction.

Why It Matters

When the pandemic hit, the federal government rolled out billions of dollars in aid almost overnight—much of it through the PPP loan program. The goal was simple: help small businesses survive the shutdowns.

But with speed came problems. Oversight was thin, and loopholes opened the door for fraud. Some people set up fake businesses. Others inflated payrolls or falsified documents.

In Washington’s case, there’s no record of luxury cars or wild spending. But prosecutors say the fact that she knowingly misrepresented her business was enough to warrant criminal charges.

The Bigger Picture

Washington isn’t alone. Across the country—and here in Louisiana—prosecutors are still chasing down pandemic-related fraud. Some defendants have been sentenced to prison. Others, like Washington, have faced probation and restitution.

The PPP program was a lifeline for many during COVID. But it’s clear that not everyone played by the rules. As cases like this continue to surface, they serve as a reminder: emergency aid isn’t a free-for-all. And even years later, the consequences are still landing in court.