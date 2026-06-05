(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Inspection stickers on vehicles in Louisiana will soon be a thing of the past after recent legislation passed, but Governor Jeff Landry has already instructed State Police to ignore some stickers on windshields.

The elimination of inspection stickers doesn't legally take effect until January 1st, but Gov. Landry has told the Louisiana State Police not to issue citations to those who currently have an expired sticker on their windshield.

This comes after many people on social media asked whether they needed to get a new sticker for their vehicle, knowing the stickers would be phased out in less than a year.

What is Replacing Inspection Stickers in Louisiana

Vehicle owners in Louisiana will be able to buy the new QR codes starting Jan. 1 as they obtain or renew their vehicle registration. The code will share a link to the vehicle’s identification number.

Larry Bagley, who authored House Bill 1085, which eliminated the stickers, said that State Police were losing millions of dollars each year on fake inspection stickers, which motivated the move to eliminate them and adopt QR codes for vehicle identification in Louisiana.

Cost of QR Codes on Vehicles

The QR codes to be placed on vehicles after January 1, 2027, will cost $6 annually. The QR code will arrive in the mail; it measures about two inches long by one inch tall and will be placed at the bottom of the passenger side of the windshield.

I do encourage you to share this information with others on social media, as many have been asking whether they need to renew their inspection sticker before the end of the year, since it is no longer required in our state. Now, we know that State Police will not cite drivers with expired stickers for the remainder of 2026.

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For more information about the new QR codes, visit the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles.

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