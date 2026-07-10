(999 KTDY) - The heat and humidity have taken over Louisiana once again, and staying hydrated can really be a chore. If you aren't making sure to consume truly hydrating beverages, it can be rough.

University Medical Center LGMC Health says what you drink in the heat matters. And hey, we all drink some water, but who really wants to drink 8 8-oz glasses a day? Some people do that, but the majority of us do not.

If you load up on the wrong kind of beverages, you might find yourself facedown in the dirt!

If you are looking to have fun in the sun or just run errands, be sure to stay hydrated in this oppressive heat and humidity. Becoming dehydrated can happen faster than we think. How many times have you been outside on a Louisiana day, and you suddenly feel dizzy and exhausted?

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Whether it's you or someone close to you, people love to consume energy drinks. It seems there are a million choices, but it's clear they all come with different levels of caffeine.

There is nothing wrong with energy drinks, but if you have too many, you might run into issues.

Too Many Energy Drinks In Louisiana Aren't The Best For The Heat

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants people to remember that energy drinks can dehydrate you.

In fact, the Academy of Pediatrics even says they don't recommend that adolescents consume them, but some 30-50 percent of this age group do.

During this heat wave, it might be a good idea to consider cutting back on energy drinks until the weather improves.

READ MORE: YES, THE LOUISIANA HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAKE US MAD, CRANKY, AND SAD

Stop Loading Up on Coffee In Louisiana's Heat

Coffee is a delicious way to start your morning or even end your day. It seems like we have coffee shops all over Acadiana. Coffee can give you the pep in your step that you need.

What about coffee drinking during a heat wave? A few cups of coffee are fine, but consuming more than a moderate amount can lead to dehydration.

The key to enjoying coffee in hot weather is to drink it in moderation.

When Dealing With Louisiana's Heat, Choose Your Tea Carefully

One of the most refreshing beverages I can think of during a heat wave is Hibiscus tea. Iced tea is one of the most beloved beverages.

It does have plenty of antioxidants, which are excellent for overall health.

The only time tea can be an issue when it's hot is if you have a little too much. For the most part, tea can be a good source of hydration, but don't overdo it. It's the same for tea as it is for coffee, just drink it in moderation.

In Louisiana's Heat, Too Much Soda Can Be Rough, And Here's Why

When it's hot outside, I often crave a soft drink. I might enjoy a giant glass of Coke or Fanta Grape soda to quench my thirst, but it might not do the job, especially because I can't seem to drink just one.

According to Beaumont Health, sodium and sugar combine to lead to dehydration, especially if you consume many beverages.

Alcohol In Louisiana's Heat Can Be Bad

One thing we know how to do in Louisiana is have a party. One of the big things that we enjoy in our state is alcohol.

One problem with alcohol and heat is dehydration. You don't want to end up passed out on the sidewalk at your favorite park! Alcohol is a diuretic!

Medical News Today reminds us that a bigger consumption of alcohol can dehydrate you. If you're going to drink, why not make sure you have a glass of water between your drinks?