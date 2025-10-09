BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Two Louisiana residents needed hospitalization after getting botulinum toxin injections from unlicensed sources in non-medical settings, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Both patients developed severe botulism-like symptoms within days of their September injections. One patient purchased an unlicensed botulinum toxin product online. The other received injections from someone with unknown medical credentials in a non-medical setting. Both cases required hospital admission and intensive medical care.

These incidents continue a nationwide pattern that’s hospitalized dozens across multiple states.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know

The Louisiana cases reflect a national crisis affecting at least 22 people across 11 states since late 2023. Half required hospitalization. Counterfeit botulinum toxin products are being purchased from unlicensed online sources, according to the CDC, including vendors on TikTok, with sales happening through WhatsApp.

Botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness caused by botulinum toxin attacking the nervous system. It causes breathing difficulties and muscle paralysis. FDA-approved botulinum toxin products like Botox are safe for cosmetic and medical uses when administered properly. But counterfeit versions may be contaminated, improperly stored, or contain dangerous concentrations.

Recognizing Botulism Symptoms

Symptoms typically start within three days of injection but can appear immediately or as late as 20 days after. Anyone who recently received botulinum toxin injections should watch for warning signs.

Botulism is a medical emergency. Critical symptoms include blurry or double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, difficulty breathing, and muscle weakness. Go directly to an emergency room if you experience these symptoms after cosmetic injections.

Some patients have localized effects near injection sites. Others develop systemic complications requiring intensive care. Early medical treatment improves outcomes.

How Counterfeit Botox Reaches Louisiana

The counterfeit injectable market has grown as medical spas expanded nationwide. There are now an estimated 10,488 medical spas in the U.S., up from about 1,700 in 2010. This rapid growth created opportunities for unscrupulous operators to exploit people seeking affordable cosmetic treatments.

The FDA found counterfeit products come from unlicensed online sources. Some providers deliberately buy cheaper alternatives to cut costs, unknowingly harming their clients. The counterfeiting is sophisticated—fake packaging closely mimics legitimate FDA-approved products.

Real FDA-approved Botox comes from AbbVie in 50-, 100-, and 200-unit vials. The active ingredient is labeled “OnabotulinumtoxinA” on cartons and vials. Counterfeit versions have telltale differences: incorrect unit sizes like 150-unit doses that AbbVie doesn’t make, the generic term “Botulinum Toxin Type A” instead of the proper ingredient name, foreign language text, or suspicious lot numbers.

What to Verify Before Getting Injections

Louisiana residents must take precautions to avoid counterfeit products and unlicensed providers. The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners has an online verification system to confirm healthcare provider licenses.

Verify Provider Credentials: Check the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners online system to confirm your provider has a valid Louisiana medical license. Licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants should have verifiable credentials and training in administering botulinum toxin.

Confirm Product Authenticity: Ask to see the packaging before injection. FDA-approved Botox displays “OnabotulinumtoxinA” as the active ingredient, lists “Allergan Aesthetics / An AbbVie Company” or “abbvie” as manufacturer, and comes only in 50-, 100-, or 200-unit vials. Ask about the authorized supplier.

Ensure Proper Setting: Only get injections in licensed or accredited healthcare facilities. Never in homes, informal “Botox parties,” or unlicensed spas. Medical facilities maintain proper storage conditions, emergency equipment, and professional standards.

Question Low Prices: Suspiciously cheap pricing often means providers are using unreliable sources or counterfeit products. Offers significantly below market rates should raise concerns.

Avoid Online Purchases: Never buy botulinum toxin from online vendors, social media sellers, or any source outside healthcare channels. The Louisiana Department of Health specifically warns against buying botox from online vendors or platforms like TikTok.

Resources for Louisiana Residents

If you think you received counterfeit botulinum toxin, take action immediately. Contact your healthcare provider or go to an emergency room if experiencing botulism symptoms. Don’t wait for symptoms to worsen—early treatment improves outcomes.

Report suspected counterfeit Botox to the FDA at 800-551-3989 or through the agency’s online form. Report adverse reactions through the FDA’s MedWatch program to help authorities track and prevent future incidents.

Louisiana residents can verify any provider’s credentials through free online license verification. Verify credentials before receiving cosmetic or medical treatments, especially injectable procedures.