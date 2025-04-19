BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2025. It comes at a time when all eyes are on Louisiana's neighbor, Texas, after a mass outbreak of the disease there.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the case involves an unvaccinated adult in Region 1, which includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard parishes. The individual, whose identity remains protected for confidentiality, contracted the virus following international travel. Though treated at a Region 1 hospital, the patient was not hospitalized and is currently in isolation until no longer contagious.

Get our free mobile app

While no additional cases have yet been reported, LDH officials are actively working to trace and notify any individuals who may have been in contact with the infected patient.

A Contagious and Dangerous Disease

This is the first reported measles case in Louisiana this year. In 2024, three travel-associated cases were also confirmed, all within the greater New Orleans area.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading easily among people who are not protected by the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella). According to LDH, even a brief exposure can be enough for transmission, and in some cases, the illness can lead to hospitalization or death, particularly in young children and babies.

SEE ALSO: Senator Bill Cassidy Says 'Measles is Headed Toward Louisiana'

Symptoms of measles typically appear 7 to 14 days after infection and include:

High fever (sometimes up to 104°F)

Cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) inside the mouth

A spreading rash, beginning at the hairline and moving down the body

LDH officials emphasize that two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing the disease. If you’re unsure about your vaccination status, talk to your healthcare provider. It’s not just about protecting yourself—it’s about protecting the community.

What to Do if You’re Exposed

If you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with measles:

Call your healthcare provider immediately to determine your immunity status based on age, vaccination history, or lab tests. Monitor yourself for symptoms, especially fever or rash, for up to 21 days after potential exposure. If visiting a provider in person, call ahead so they can take proper precautions to prevent further spread.

For those without immunity, post-exposure treatments—like the MMR vaccine or immune globulin—may reduce the risk of developing symptoms, according to LDH.

What to Do if You Think You Have Measles

If symptoms appear:

Stay home and avoid school, work, or any gatherings.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately and describe your symptoms.

Do not walk into a clinic or hospital unannounced—providers need time to take appropriate precautions.

The Louisiana Department of Health is continuing its epidemiological investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

A Wake-Up Call for Louisiana

This latest case serves as a timely reminder that vaccines matter—especially in a state where access to healthcare is already uneven in many parishes. The measles virus is not just a threat to the unvaccinated—it’s a threat to infants, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. If you've put off a vaccine or aren't sure about your family’s records, now’s the time to have that conversation with your doctor.

For more updates on public health in Louisiana, subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest from LDH and local providers.