Texas Measles Outbreak Declared Officially Over

Texas - Texas State health officials have declared the Lone Star State's deadly measles outbreak is officially over.

Measles Outbreaks Spread In U.S. Getty Images loading...

How Did The Texas Measles Outbreak Start?

The Texas measles outbreak began in late January of 2025 in Gaines County, West Texas inside of an under-vaccinated Mennonite community.

Eventually, measles unfortunately spread to 37 different Counties in Texas, with 762 confirmed cases, making it the state’s worst measles outbreak in over 30 years according to thehoustonchronicle.com.

Of the 762 confirmed cases of measles in Texas, the majority of the infected were children.

Almost 100 people were hospitalized with measles in Texas.

Tragically, two school aged children eventually died from measles in Gaines County.

What Are The Symptoms Of Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection. Symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure, and they follow a fairly predictable pattern.disea

The early symptoms of measles include according to the CDC are:

High fever, often spiking to 104°F or higher.

Cough - dry, hacking.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes.

Fatigue, irritability, loss of appetite.

On days 3 through 5, measles symptoms include:

Flat red spots on the face (hairline).

Red spots spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

Fever often peaks again when the rash appears.

Is The Texas Measles Outbreak Over?

On Monday, August 18, 2025, The Texas Department of State Health Services declared an end to the measles outbreak.

From houstonchronicle.com -

The Texas measles outbreak is over after nearly seven months and more than 750 cases, including the deaths of two young girls, health officials said Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services declared an end to the outbreak on Monday because it had been at least 42 days, or two full incubation periods for the virus, since the state identified its most recent case on July 1.

measles texas Getty Images loading...

Texas Health Officials cation the public that another measles outbreak is possible unless vaccination rates improve.

There is a threshold of a 95% vaccination rate for communities needed to prevent widespread measles outbreaks.

Read more at houstonchronicle.com.