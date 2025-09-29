Starbucks Closing 19 Texas Locations. Is Your Favorite Closing?

TEXAS (KPEL-FM) - Last week, Starbucks announced they would be closing hundreds of locations across the US.

Everything is bigger in Texas, and this unfortunately includes the number when it comes to how many Starbucks locations are closing in the Lone Star State.

Just in Houston alone, 7 Starbucks locations are closing.

Here's a list and locations of the Starbucks locations closing in Texas...

Why Is Starbucks Closing Texas Locations?

Starbucks is basically the biggest coffee house in America and the world with currently more than 41,000 stores worldwide, and about 17,186 locations in the U.S.

In short, Starbucks is closing locations in 2025, not because of a sudden collapse, but as a strategic realignment under its “Back to Starbucks” plan.

The closures are focused on stores that are under performing or unprofitable, and locations where the physical environment cannot be remodeled to new company standards meaning some stores may be too small, poorly configured, or structurally unsuitable for the kind of experience Starbucks now wants to offer.

Unfortunately, the closures also means layoffs of non-retail staff.

What Texas Starbucks Are Closing?

According to expressnews.com, Starbucks is closing a total of 19 Texas locations.

The company plans to close out the fiscal year at the end of September with 18,300 stores in the U.S. and Canada, meaning about 400 stores will shutter by next week, CEO Brian Niccol announced Thursday. As of June, Starbucks operated 18,734 stores in North America.

Below are the 19 Starbucks locations either closed or that will be closing:

San Antonio: 1604 & Blanco Road location: 18154 Blanco Road

San Antonio: Bandera & Guilbeau location: 8407 Bandera Road

College Station: 409 University Dr.

Dallas: 6123 Greenville Ave.

Dallas: 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas: 2401 Victory Park Lane

Fort Worth: 215 Commerce Suite 103

Freeport: 905 Brazosport Blvd.

Houston: 5115 Buffalo Speedway

Houston: 5535 Memorial Drive

Houston: 3407 Montrose Blvd.

Houston: 2101 Smith Street

Houston: 1515 Studemont St.

Houston: 14333 Westheimer Rd.

Houston: 9235 Westheimer Rd.

Katy: 22020 Westheimer Parkway

Lubbock: 6005 Slide Rd.

Missouri City: 4721 Hwy 6 South

Tyler: 6995 S Broadway Ave.

Read more at expressnews.com.