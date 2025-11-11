LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A coffee shop chain with Louisiana roots is closing its doors in Lafayette, marking the end of an era on Pinhook.

According to a post on the social media network TikTok, the shop is "closing forever," with several fans sharing their shock in the comments.

PJ's Coffee: A Louisiana-Born Brand

PJ’s Coffee was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan in the Carrollton neighborhood of New Orleans, where she introduced small-batch roasting and a focus on high-quality Arabica beans—an uncommon approach at the time. According to the company’s official history, Jordan’s goal was to deliver a superior cup of coffee rooted in craftsmanship and Southern hospitality.

The brand’s signature cold-drip brewing method, which produces coffee with lower acidity and a smoother flavor, became a defining feature and remains a cornerstone of its menu today. PJ’s details this method and its sourcing philosophy on its “Behind the Beans” page, emphasizing freshness and direct-trade relationships with growers.

Ownership changed hands over the years. Jordan sold the company to Raving Brands in the early 2000s, and in 2008, it was acquired by Ballard Brands, a Louisiana-based hospitality group founded by brothers Paul, Scott, and Steven Ballard. As noted by Ballard Brands, the acquisition fueled PJ’s expansion across the U.S. while keeping its roots firmly in Louisiana.

Today, PJ’s Coffee operates more than 170 locations nationwide, according to FranServe’s 2019 report, continuing to promote its New Orleans heritage as a key part of the brand’s identity.

The Coffee Scene in Lafayette

Lafayette’s coffee market has surged in the last few years, creating a dense mix of homegrown cafés and fast-growing drive-thru chains.

As outlined in this recent analysis of the local landscape, the scene is “booming”—but residents are asking whether that growth is sustainable given the city’s size and the rapid clip of new permits and openings.

On the local side, staples such as Classic Cup, Rêve Coffee Roasters, Jet Coffee, Carpe Diem, and others have built loyal followings with scratch menus, specialty drinks, and neighborhood atmospheres.

At the same time, national and regional entrants have accelerated the pace. Drive-thru concepts like 7 Brew and Dutch Bros have planted flags along high-traffic corridors, often within sight of existing competitors, while Starbucks continues to add locations in retail nodes. The clustering strategy—multiple shops within walking distance—can create destination “coffee corners,” but it also heightens competition for morning commutes and lunchtime traffic.

It's made for a competitive coffee scene, and it appears that scene is starting to edge some competitors out.