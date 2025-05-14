Lafayette’s Coffee Shop Scene Is Booming—But Is It Sustainable?

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Locals often make the joke that Lafayette car washes and Mexican restaurants are tied for how many locations there are across the city. Where there is a carwash, chances are a Mexican restaurant or Legend's is right around the corner.

Recently, coffee shops have entered the unofficial race for the most locations in Lafayette.

We have some incredible locally owned coffee shops that have been holding it down long before major chains like 7 Brew and Dutch Bros announced they were coming to town.

New Coffee Shop Coming To Lafayette, Louisiana

To name a few, Classic Cup, Rêve Coffee Roasters, Coffee Weed Cottage, Jet Coffee, Carpe Diem, Black Cat Coffee, and many more.

She Brews It, located at 2015 Cameron St., is another new local coffee shop that just announced their soft opening on May 15- 23. Each day of their soft opening will feature a unique discount, so be sure to check out their website for more details.

That's not to say we aren't happy to see newcomers join the booming coffee scene here in town, but it has everyone asking, "Can Lafayette really drink that much coffee?".

3 Coffee Shops Within Walking Distance Of Each Other: Smart Marketing or Overkill?

7 Brew, an Arkansas-based drive-thu coffee chain, has plans to open at 4308 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, according to Developing Lafayette.

We have to give it to them; it's a bold choice to set up shop next door to Starbucks and directly across from Target, which also has a Starbucks inside.

Talk about a caffeine rush.

Also, Dutch Bros is opening in front of the Acadiana Mall, Tampicos, and, no surprise here, a Starbucks.

Still not convinced Lafayette may have a coffee addiction?

A brand new Starbucks location is currently under construction on Johnston Street, which is also walking distance from another coffee shop, Jet Coffee.

New Starbucks Coffee Location Coming to Lafayette

We are by no means against the apparent coffee boom in Lafayette, but there are some valid concerns about sustainability.

Can Lafayette Really Support All These Coffee Shops and Drive-Thrus?

You will often see a McDonald's next to a Burger King, or a CVS around the corner from a Walgreens, maybe the experts know something we don't.

Lafayette alone has around 120,000 people, not counting surrounding areas like Broussard, Youngsville, and Scott.

If you factor in the metro area, we are looking at nearly 495,000 people.

Is that enough to sustain the number of coffee shops opening?

That’s the question a lot of locals are asking.

According to local experts, we are technically 'underserved' when it comes to coffee shops compared to similar cities. But not for long.

Additionally, according to the Specialty Coffee Association, there has been a national increase in coffee consumption, especially specialty coffee from the coffee shop of your choosing.

Drop a comment and let us know what you think, bonus points if you tell us where your favorite local coffee spot is in the Lafayette area.

One thing is for sure: Lewis Black would say it's the end of the universe.