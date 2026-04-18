(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are still working a case to determine who is responsible for the hit-and-run that took a New Iberia man's life on January 11.

According to Louisiana State Police Spokesperson Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section, a 66-year-old man was struck on Louisiana Highway 86 near Suard Road.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers determined during their preliminary investigation that the man was struck sometime between 10:40 p.m. on January 10 and when they were notified of the fatal crash at around 10:30 on the morning on of January 11.

At the scene, officials found the body of Russell Green of New Iberia. They believe the man was walking along Louisiana Highway 86 in an unknown direction. At some point, a vehicle struck Green, who sustained massive injuries and died at the scene.

As is typical in a fatality, Lavergne says routine toxicology samples were taken from Green for analysis at a lab.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA TEEN KILLED IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Troopers are hoping someone saw something that night or in the overnight hours when the fatal hit-and-run happened. They hope someone will come forward with information that will solve the case.

If you have information concerning this hit-and-run, you are asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-252-5880. Another way to give information is to call the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center at 800-434-8007. If you prefer, you can use the lsp.org website to click on "File a Report" to give the information.

The investigation into the deadly incident continues.