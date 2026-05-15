LAFAYETTE, La. — People who didn’t grow up in South Louisiana sometimes can’t picture what a gas station is here. They picture a wall of energy drinks and a roller grill. That’s fair, if you’ve never pulled off I-49 into a Cajun smokehouse that happens to sell gasoline.

Down here, some of the best food you’ll eat all week comes from a place with a pump out front. That’s not a novelty. That’s just how it works.

We asked folks where in and around Lafayette they go for the best gas station food. The response was long and opinionated. Here’s what y’all said.

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Nunu's Fresh Market (Youngsville)

When the votes came in, one name led by a wide margin: Nunu's. The Youngsville location was the one readers pointed to most often, though Nunu's runs four locations across the region. The boudin draws the most attention, but Nunu's runs as a full market. The food is the reason people stop, not the gas.

Locations:

509 Lafayette St, Youngsville

113 Espasie St, Milton

1410 St. Mary St, Scott

9512 Maurice Ave, Maurice

Here are the rest on the list.

Best Gas Stations for Food Near Lafayette Sometimes, we're on the road for a trip. Sometimes, we're craving something you can only find at a local gas station. Here are the best gas stations for food according to y'all. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

The List Goes On

Eight stops is not the full picture. It's a starting point. Acadiana has more gas stations worth pulling over for than most states have sit-down restaurants worth recommending, and the list shifts every time someone opens a new counter or a longtime spot gets its recipe right.

What holds across all of these — the full-service markets, the country store smokehouses, the Mediterranean counter on Kaliste Saloom — is that none of them are accidents. These places exist because people around here expect more from a convenience stop than the rest of the country does. That standard is what makes Acadiana food culture what it is, and it shows up just as clearly at the pump as it does at a white tablecloth.

If your go-to didn't make the list, let us know. We'll keep updating this as new spots earn their place.