(Crowley, LA) - The families who have loved ones who are incarcerated in jail facilities in Louisiana have enough to worry about without ruthless people trying to scam them out of money, but that's what is happening in Acadia Parish.

The thing is, scams such as this are likely to be happening in other parts of Acadiana, too. If you receive any type of telephone or text contact from someone claiming to be law enforcement, proceed with extreme caution. Someone on the other end of a mobile device can be pretending to be anyone.

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Scammers Are Saying the Following to Try to Get Your Money

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, family members of several inmates have called their office to complain that scammers are calling, asking for money to pay for bonds or ankle monitors.

This type of scam call can cause confusion. Obviously, the person with a person incarcerated in jail is going to be on heightened alert to believe their loved one might need something.

The scammers then ask family members to pay for bonds or ankle monitors through various apps, including, but not limited to, the following:

Cass App

Venmo

Zelle

What to Do If Someone Says They Are a Deputy and They Want Money For Your Loved One in Jail

Acadia Parish Sheriff's officials want the public to know their deputies will never call the families of incarcerated people and ask for any type of payment.

READ MORE: NEW SCAM ALERT AS YELLOW HANGERS TARGET LOUISIANA RESIDENTS

If you are approached on your mobile device to pay a bond or pay for an ankle monitor from "a deputy," that is false. Don't give them your hard-earned money.

Officials also add that they do not handle the ankle monitor program in the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

If this has happened, report it to the officials, who are currently investigating the situation.