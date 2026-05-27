(Crowley, LA) - A man was shot multiple times at the Kathy Apartment Complex, which is just outside of Crowley. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials believe that there are people who can help them solve this case, but they are too scared to come forward.

What Investigators Believe Happened in a 2023 Shooting in Crowley

The 18-year-old victim, Tylon Washington, was walking towards one of the buildings at the Kathy Apartment Complex when shots rang out from what investigators speculate was multiple shooters. They describe it as an ambush-style attack.

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Officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers want anyone with information to understand they DO NOT want to know who you are; they just want the information.

How the Family Learned of Tylon Washington's Death

In July of 2023, family members of Washington filed a missing persons report after not hearing from the teenager. When this happened, they learned about Washington's death in a back section of Kathy Apartments.

The shooting happened on the night of Sunday, July 3, but no one notified the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office. It was not until Monday that people who had noticed bullet holes in their vehicles contacted authorities. Gibson says there was no report that anyone was harmed.

Later, it was determined that Washington had been struck by the gunfire. The man's body was in a place that people are not likely to have gone into or been around. It wasn't necessarily something someone would have seen.

READ MORE: ONE JUVENILE DEAD, ANOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER MULTIPLE PEOPLE STRUCK IN CROWLEY APARTMENT SHOOTING

Now, they need tips. You are asked to call the Acadia Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

You can also anonymously give your information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to arrests in this case.