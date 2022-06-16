One Juvenile Dead, Another Charged with Murder After Multiple People Struck in Crowley Apartment Shooting

Multiple people have been struck as a result of gunfire that rang out during a shooting in Crowley early Thursday evening.

UPDATE: According to KATC, one juvenile has died, and another has been booked with murder in connection with the Thursday night shooting in Crowley. Two other juveniles are reportedly wounded.

Details are scarce at the moment, but according to KLFY, the shooting took place at Kathy Apartments in Crowley.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting on Facebook.

Facebook Facebook loading...

One commenter suggested that a police unit may have been involved in an accident while responding to the shooting incident, but we have yet to confirm that with Acadia Parish officials.

Facebook Facebook loading...

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

See the latest updated story here via KLFY.