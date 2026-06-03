(Lafayette, LA) - The families of missing loved ones must endure a myriad of emotions when working to discover what has become of that person. For the family of Skye Angers, they are still waiting for answers following her 2021 disappearance in January, 2021.

Skye Angers was 7 months pregnant when she was reported missing.

Get our free mobile app

In January 2021, Angers called her family, saying she was on her way to dinner on New Year's Day, but she never showed up. She was last known to be in the 100 block of South Beadle Road in Lafayette.

The last time anyone saw her was July 4, 2021. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the family told them at the time that Skye was due to give birth in April.

In March 2021, Skye's mother, Traci, said they feared she and the baby were dead. A KLFY report at the time revealed the following:

her family reportedly received information connected to her disappearance and death, and the death of her unborn daughter.

In a 2024 social media post, Traci posted that the remains of her daughter have never been found.

In May 2025, on social media, Traci's mother posted the following:

Joseph Bryant aka "Beezie" plead guilty for disposing Skye and her unborn baby girl. There is a warrant for his arrest. He failed to show up for sentencing. He's believed to be hiding in the Shreveport area. Over 4 years since incident. Contact 337232 TIPS.

The Lafayette Police Department still has an open case for the missing woman. The woman's sister, Alex, says she is sad after all these years that she doesn't know where her sister is.