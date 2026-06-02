LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana is in the middle of one of its busiest commercial buildouts in recent memory. National chains that people have been asking about for years are finally breaking ground. Local businesses are expanding into new corridors. And if you’ve driven around Lafayette lately, you’ve probably noticed more than a few “coming soon” signs going up in places that sat vacant for a while.

This list covers every confirmed store, gym, coffee shop, and retail concept headed to Lafayette Parish in 2026 and 2027. It’s focused on retail and services. For the food side of things, see our companion piece on the 13 new restaurants coming to Lafayette in 2026.

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Trader Joe’s — 1710 Camellia Boulevard

If you had to pick one opening that has Lafayette talking right now, this is it. Trader Joe’s is building its first Lafayette location at 1710 Camellia Boulevard, next to Rouses in the River Ranch corridor. According to Developing Lafayette, the 16,500-square-foot store was confirmed through official construction documents, with site work kicking off in October 2025.

As of late March 2026, walls were up and the parking lot was taking shape. Developing Lafayette estimates a mid-2026 opening is possible at the current pace, with a more conservative window of early fall 2026. No official date has come from Trader Joe’s itself.

For context, Louisiana’s nearest Trader Joe’s locations are in Baton Rouge and Metairie, with a New Orleans store that opened on Tulane Avenue last August. Camellia Boulevard is about to get a lot more interesting.

Status: Under construction | Timeline: Mid to early fall 2026 (estimated)

Buc-ee’s — I-10 at Louisiana Avenue

Yes, it’s still happening. Buc-ee’s is building a 74,000-square-foot travel center at the corner of Interstate 10 and Louisiana Avenue in north Lafayette, representing an $82 million investment. The site will include 120 fuel pumps, more than 700 parking spaces, and EV charging stations.

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The timeline has been a moving target. The project was originally set to open in 2026, then got pushed toward 2028 after design delays and weather-related setbacks hit construction. By January 2026, Buc-ee’s had moved the estimate back up, with company representatives telling The Advocate that a July 2027 target was realistic. LEDA confirmed the first phase of site preparation was complete and that concrete work for the pre-slab was the next major milestone.

The project will create roughly 150 jobs with starting pay at $17 per hour. Lafayette’s location will be the second Buc-ee’s in Louisiana, following the Ruston store expected to open in April 2027 off I-20. So if you’ve been making the drive to Pass Christian, Mississippi, your days of that trip are numbered.

Status: Site work underway | Timeline: Mid-2027 (company estimate)

Crunch Fitness — 3324 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Crunch Fitness, a national chain known for large-format gyms with recovery amenities and family spaces, is moving into the former Dirt Cheap location at 3324 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The planned footprint is 31,574 square feet.

The facility is being designed as a full-service gym with extensive strength and cardio equipment, functional training zones, recovery amenities, and a dedicated kids’ space. That last piece matters locally. According to Developing Lafayette, Crunch would join Red’s and Club4 Fitness as the only gyms in the area combining recovery-focused amenities with family-friendly spaces.

No official opening date has been confirmed, but Developing Lafayette estimates late 2026 or early 2027 once construction begins.

Status: Pre-construction | Timeline: Late 2026 or early 2027 (estimated)

Tractor Supply — 262 Ridge Road, Lafayette

Tractor Supply is opening a new location on Ridge Road in Lafayette, directly across from WCC Furniture. The company has steadily expanded across Acadiana over the past decade, with stores already in Scott and Carencro, and this one adds a Lafayette city location to the map.

The store carries Tractor Supply’s standard lineup: farm and ranch supplies, tools, animal feed, workwear, lawn and garden products, and seasonal merchandise. If you’ve never stopped in during chick season, you’re missing out. Developing Lafayette estimates it will be open by mid to late summer 2026, though no firm date has been set.

Status: Coming soon | Timeline: Mid to late summer 2026 (estimated)

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Tractor Supply — 6806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard

A second Tractor Supply is under construction at 6806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard, which would make it the fourth location in Lafayette Parish overall. No opening timeline has been announced, but the Broussard store is expected to follow the same layout and product mix as the other area locations.

Status: Under construction | Timeline: TBD

Spencer’s Gifts — Ambassador Town Center

Spencer’s Gifts is adding a second Lafayette location at Ambassador Town Center, taking over the former Blaze Pizza space. The company’s district manager confirmed both this location and the longtime Acadiana Mall store will stay open simultaneously.

Spencer’s carries novelty gifts, pop culture merchandise, apparel, accessories, body jewelry, and collectibles. No opening timeline has been announced.

Status: Coming soon | Timeline: TBD

Sojourn Tea Shop and Mercantile — 118 W. Vermilion Street, Downtown Lafayette

This one has a good origin story. Julia Bonaventure got laid off from a corporate HR firm in late 2024, noticed Lafayette had no dedicated tea shop, and turned that gap into Sojourn, a loose-leaf tea house and mercantile at 118 W. Vermilion Street in downtown Lafayette. According to Developing Lafayette, the shop soft-opened March 14, 2026, for the Acadiana Center for the Arts’ Student Arts Expo, right before Festival International.

The shop carries roughly 40 varieties of loose-leaf teas, including black, green, oolong, white, and herbal selections sourced from China, Taiwan, Japan, India, and beyond, with Louisiana’s native yaupon in the mix as well. The mercantile side stocks handmade tea vessels, matcha and mate accessories, antique tea sets, and globally sourced artisan goods. The interior preserves the building’s exposed brick and is intentionally designed as something different from the typical coffeehouse, slower-paced and built around conversation.

Status: Open at 118 W. Vermilion Street

Dunkin’ — 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

Dunkin’ opened its first full standalone Lafayette location at the Tuscany Square shopping center on Ambassador Caffery in March 2026. The location features the brand’s Next Generation design, with a modern layout, a front-facing bakery case, and Dunkin’s signature tap system for Cold Brew, iced coffee, iced tea, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. If you’ve been to the Milton or Pinhook locations, this is a step up in terms of the overall setup.

Status: Open at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Dunkin’ — Inside Walmart, 123 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard

A second Dunkin’ is in the works for Broussard, this one inside the Walmart Supercenter on St. Nazaire Road. The buildout is valued at approximately $250,000 and is part of a broader $3.76 million renovation at that Walmart location. A timeline has not been announced; buildouts of this type typically take three to five months.

Status: Coming soon | Timeline: TBD

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Starbucks — 3300 Johnston Street

If you’ve driven down Johnston Street recently and wondered what’s going up in the old Burger Tyme spot, now you know: it’s a Starbucks. The location at 3300 Johnston, which was originally a Wendy’s before becoming Burger Tyme, sat vacant for over two years before this project got moving.

As of November 2025, the exterior shell was complete but the interior build-out permit had just been filed. Starbucks used a two-stage permitting process for this one, which is why the construction appeared to stall for a stretch. No Starbucks signage was up yet at that point. This will be the chain’s twelfth Lafayette-area location, and no opening date has been announced.

Status: Interior build-out phase | Timeline: TBD

Dollar General (DG Market) — 6600 W. University Avenue, North Lafayette

A new Dollar General is under construction at 6600 W. University Avenue in north Lafayette Parish, near the I-49 interchange. Based on the building’s size, Developing Lafayette believes it will open as a DG Market rather than a standard Dollar General. The distinction is worth noting: DG Market locations carry a broader grocery selection, including fresh produce, refrigerated items, and more of a neighborhood grocery feel than what you’d find at a typical Dollar General. No opening date has been announced.

Status: Under construction | Timeline: TBD

CC’s Coffee House — 809 Apollo Road, Scott

A new CC’s Coffee House is taking over the former PJ’s Coffee space at 809 Apollo Road in Scott’s West Village. No opening date has been set. CC’s has been steadily growing its footprint across Acadiana even as national chains push into the market, and this Scott location adds another outpost to the local chain’s presence in the parish.

Status: Coming soon | Timeline: TBD

Red River Bank — 1800 Camellia Boulevard

Red River Bancshares is building a new full-service banking center at 1800 Camellia Boulevard, right next to the Trader Joe’s construction site at Bluebird Drive. The branch will be the company’s second Lafayette location and its 29th banking center in Louisiana, housing commercial, mortgage, and private banking teams.

Red River Bank broke ground in January 2026 and is targeting a first-quarter 2027 opening.

Status: Under construction | Timeline: Q1 2027

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Candle Gift Shop — 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

A family-owned candle and gift shop opened at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Albertsons Shopping Center on the southside. It’s the kind of locally owned shop that tends to find its people fast in this market.

Status: Open

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One That Didn’t Make It: Carencro Tri-Brand (Dunkin’ + Baskin-Robbins + Jimmy John’s)

Earlier in 2026, plans were announced for a unique concept at the former Soul Haus Kitchen location on Hector Connoly in Carencro, combining Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, and Jimmy John’s under one roof. A local real estate agent described it at the time as a first-of-its-kind tri-brand setup for those three chains, a test case for whether three Inspire Brands concepts could share a single footprint. It generated a fair amount of buzz.

As of late May 2026, those plans are dead. According to KADN News 15, real estate documents show the building has been listed for sale.

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