(New Iberia, LA) - Louisiana State Police officials have arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run incident in which the truck a man was driving flipped over, ultimately taking the life of the passenger.

The victim was partially ejected from the crash when it happened. Investigators say a tip helped them solve this case.

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According to Trooper Monique Lavergene with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the original crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Louisiana Highway 320 near Louisiana Highway 86 in Iberia Parish.

Franklin Man Dies Following Rollover Crash

The truck driver was not identified until later. Officials say the man was driving too fast through the roundabout when the truck flipped. The driver fled the scene after the 24-year-old Franklin man was thrown out of the truck.

At the time of the crash, the victim was identified as 24-year-old Martelian Mitchell of Franklin. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for severe injuries. On Monday, June 29, the day after the crash, the Louisiana State Police was notified that the man had died from his injuries.

Charges Filed Against a Jeanerette Man Following a Rollover Crash

Since that time, Lavergne says they developed Mason Couvillier of Jeanerette as the man driving the truck at the time of the crash. Couvillier was arrested on the following charges:

Lavergne says the investigation into the single-vehicle crash is ongoing.