LAFAYETTE, La. - Drivers in Lafayette should be aware of a temporary road closure running now through mid-August. Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says that Girard Park Circle between E. St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Lane is closed from Monday, August 3, 2026, through Monday, August 17, 2026.

Why Girard Park Circle Is Closed — The Steeple and the Crane

The closure is necessary as part of the ongoing construction at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and Student Center on the campus of the University of Louisiana. Construction crews will be positioning a 300-ton crane within the roadway for hoisting of the large steeple and cross onto the structure.

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Will the Closure Affect the UL Fall Semester?

If all remains on schedule, this will not interfere with the beginning of the Fall 2026 semester at UL, as classes begin on August 24, 2026.

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Detour Routes for the Girard Park Circle Closure

Detour routes are clearly marked, and local access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

If you do regularly travel that area, please note the following detour routes:

E. St. Mary Boulevard

Girard Park Drive

Girard Park Circle

E. Lewis Street

Johnston Street

Drivers should expect delays. Please exercise caution in the work zone and allow additional travel time when navigating through the area.