Girard Park Circle in Lafayette Closes August 3 to 17 — A 300-Ton Crane Is Being Used to Place a Steeple

Girard Park Circle in Lafayette Closes August 3 to 17 — A 300-Ton Crane Is Being Used to Place a Steeple

Brad Ferguson, TSM Media Center

LAFAYETTE, La. - Drivers in Lafayette should be aware of a temporary road closure running now through mid-August. Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says that Girard Park Circle between E. St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Lane is closed from Monday, August 3, 2026, through Monday, August 17, 2026.

Why Girard Park Circle Is Closed — The Steeple and the Crane

The closure is necessary as part of the ongoing construction at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and Student Center on the campus of the University of Louisiana. Construction crews will be positioning a 300-ton crane within the roadway for hoisting of the large steeple and cross onto the structure.

READ MORE: Shoppers in Acadiana Mall Can Now Ride Stuffed Animals Through Facility

Will the Closure Affect the UL Fall Semester?

If all remains on schedule, this will not interfere with the beginning of the Fall 2026 semester at UL, as classes begin on August 24, 2026.

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Detour Routes for the Girard Park Circle Closure

Detour routes are clearly marked, and local access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

If you do regularly travel that area, please note the following detour routes:

  • E. St. Mary Boulevard
  • Girard Park Drive
  • Girard Park Circle
  • E. Lewis Street
  • Johnston Street

Drivers should expect delays. Please exercise caution in the work zone and allow additional travel time when navigating through the area.

Lafayette Then and Now - A Look at Familiar Places Almost 20 Years Apart

One of the great advantages of the tech boom across the world has got to be the digital record-keeping that services like Google Maps and Bing provide. Their snapshots of cities, towns, and the countryside over time give us an excellent time capsule of what once was as compared to now. Here are 9 Familiar Places you will recognize today in Lafayette, Louisiana, but do you remember them as they were 10, 15, or even 20 years ago?
Filed Under: construction, road closed, University of Louisiana
Categories: Lafayette News

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