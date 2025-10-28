LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Another Lafayette road will close this week for construction.

When and Where the Closure Will Happen

The 300 block of Failla Road, at the bridge located approximately 0.46 miles southeast of Verot School Road, will be closed to all traffic starting Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and will remain closed through Friday, October 31, 2025.

Why Crews Are Closing Failla Road

The reason for the closure is to allow crews to make repairs to the aging timber piles supporting the bridge structure.

Detour Routes for Drivers

Detour routes will be clearly marked and local access will be maintained as follows:

Residents that live north of the closure may access their neighborhood via Verot School Road.

Residents that live south of the closure may access their neighborhood via La Neuville Road.

Detour routes will include:

Verot School Road

Ambassador Caffery Parkway

La Neuville Road

Safety Reminders During the Closure

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted signage, exercise caution in the area, and plan for possible delays.

Lafayette Consolidated Government appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as they work to maintain and improve local infrastructure.