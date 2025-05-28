FRANKLIN, La. (KPEL-FM) - Motorists in St. Mary Parish may have to adjust their travel plans after a major highway near Franklin has been closed indefinitely for repairs.

Which Highway is Closed in St. Mary Parish?

After recent wet weather, parish officials were forced to close LA 3211 between the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks and a spot near the Walmart and Super 1 Foods.

The road ultimately connects up with U.S. 90 southwest of Franklin.

The Reason Why LA 3211 Near Franklin is Closed?

"The closure is due to deteriorating road conditions caused by wet weather events while the road is currently under construction," the parish said. "Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area."

When Will LA 3211 in St. Mary Parish Open Again?

Unfortunately, it is not known yet how long the road closure will last.

Are There Any Detour Routes While LA 3211 is Closed?

Authorities also said a formal detour will not be laid out. Instead, motorists on U.S. 90 should exit at LA 3215 (Exit 157) and travel northwest on LA 182.

