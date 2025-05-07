FRANKLIN, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person is dead following a shooting that took place on Tuesday evening on Bray Lane in Franklin.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:14 pm on Tuesday, May 6, regarding reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered one person had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The area was secured by law enforcement, and detectives began an investigation.

SMPSO has not released the identity of the victim or potential suspects.

Authorities asked the public last night to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 828-1960 or submit a tip online at stmaryso.com/crime-tips.

