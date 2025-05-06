(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has a lot to offer. We've got nice people, great food, fantastic music, and tons of culture. But if you believe a new study, the Bayou State is lacking too many of the statistical things that make a good place to call home.

U.S. News & World Report just put out their Best States rankings and, unfortunately, they've got Louisiana at the very bottom. Yep, we're No. 50.

How Did U.S. News Come Up With Its 'Best States' Rankings?

Several categories were analyzed to come up with these rankings. The Best States rankings assess the 50 states across eight categories:

Health Care

Education

Natural Environment

Opportunity

Economy

Crime & Corrections

Infrastructure

Fiscal Stability

Louisiana ranked No. 50 in the crime and corrections and economy categories, while its highest category ranking came in health care at No. 44.

Here are the 10 Lowest-Ranked States in the U.S.

50. Louisiana

49. Alaska

48. Mississippi

47. New Mexico

46. West Virginia

45. Alabama

44. Arkansas

43. Michigan

42. Oklahoma

41. Pennsylvania

Which State Came in at #1 in the Best States Rankings?

On the flip side, for the third year in a row, Utah has topped the ranking and was crowned No.1 in the Best States rankings.

Utah is one of the most diverse states in the U.S., with industries like tech, tourism, health care, and energy standing as major employers.

These Are the 10 Best States in the U.S.

1. Utah

2. New Hampshire

3. Idaho

4. Minnesota

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Vermont

8. South Dakota

9. Massachusetts

10. Washington

To see the full rankings list for U.S. News' Best States rankings, click here.