(KPEL News) - Three people were arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal after a fire at home. All three people are facing charges of arson, along with other charges.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office were called in to investigate a fire at a home in Arabi. As investigators worked on the scene, they determined the fire was intentionally set.

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State Fire Marshal Investigators Execute Three Search Warrants after House Fire

On Thursday, June 11, investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office executed search warrants in New Orleans, Kenner, and St. Bernard Parish. The fire in the home happened on May 28.

In addition to executing the search warrants on Thursday, the following people were arrested:

55-year-old Larry Crawford

57-year-old Elbert Brown

66-year-old Isaac Marshall

Each of these individuals has been charged with the following:

Criminal Conspiracy

Arson with the Intent to Defraud

Insurance Fraud

READ MORE: ST. LANDRY PARISH MAN ACCUSED OF ARSON AND INSURANCE FRAUD

State Fire Marshal's officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation. We will update you as details become available.

How You Can Give a Tip to Officials about Fire-Related Crimes

If you happen to know or come across information about a crime in relation to a fire, you can anonymously give a tip to authorities.

There is a tab on the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal's website titled "Arson Fires" that lets you share information via a form.

In addition, if you prefer, you can call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or (225) 925-4911.