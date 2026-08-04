LAFAYETTE, La. — Every spring, somebody in Acadiana trades a truck payment for a boat payment and assumes the hard part is over. It isn’t. Louisiana sets boat registration fees by statute, but that’s the smallest line on a bill that also includes state and parish sales tax, insurance built for hurricane exposure, and storage costs that change depending on whether the boat sits in water, on a rack, or in the driveway.

None of those numbers show up on the price tag at the dealership. They land later, in the mail, at the marina, or the first time a claims adjuster asks where the boat was during a named storm. Here’s what it costs to own a boat in Louisiana, using the same figures LDWF, the Department of Revenue, and local insurers use to calculate it.

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What It Actually Costs to Register a Boat in Louisiana

Registration runs through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and lasts three years at a time. State law sets the fee by boat length, not by value: $36 for vessels under 16 feet, $57 for 16 to just under 26 feet, $78 for 26 to just under 40 feet, and $99 for anything 40 feet or longer. Renewals cost the same as the original registration.

That’s the cheap part. A boat also needs a title in specific situations: if it’s financed, if it came in already titled from another state, if it’s homemade, or if the hull ID number doesn’t check out. Titling adds separate fees on top of registration, and buyers who skip this step because their bass boat “just needs a number” sometimes find that out the hard way when a bank or a used-boat buyer asks for paperwork the seller never had. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ titling requirements spell out exactly which purchases trigger it.

The Sales Tax Bill Most Buyers Don’t See Coming

This is where a lot of first-time buyers get caught. Louisiana charges 5 percent state sales tax on boats purchased from a dealer or builder, a rate the Louisiana Department of Revenue says is locked in through the end of 2029. On top of that, most parishes and municipalities layer on their own local sales tax, ranging from roughly 1.85 to 7 percent, based on where the buyer lives, not where the boat was sold.

Photo by Annie Xia on Unsplash white yacht on sea

There’s a cap: as of July 2025, total state and local sales and use tax on a boat registered in Louisiana can’t exceed $20,000, as long as the tax gets paid within 90 days of purchase. Beyond that window, the discount disappears.

The part almost nobody mentions: buying from a private individual instead of a dealer can mean paying zero state sales tax. Louisiana treats a one-off sale between two people, where the seller isn’t in the business of selling boats, as an “isolated sale,” and those have carried a 0 percent state tax rate since 2016. That’s a real, legal way to save thousands on a used boat, and it’s the main reason private-party boat sales stay so common along the bayous.

Do You Owe Property Tax on Your Boat? Probably Not

Louisiana technically taxes watercraft as personal property, assessed by the parish where the boat sits every January 1. That surprises people who’ve never heard of it. But state tax regulations carve out a specific and common exemption: gasoline-powered watercraft and boats used commercially in fisheries for human consumption don’t get taxed.

Since the overwhelming majority of Acadiana’s recreational fleet, bass boats, bay boats, pontoons, runs on gasoline, most owners never see this bill at all. Diesel-powered and larger commercial-style vessels are a different story, and those owners should check with their parish assessor directly.

Louisiana Doesn’t Require Boat Insurance. Most Owners Carry It Anyway

Louisiana doesn’t legally require boat insurance the way it requires auto liability coverage. But a lender financing the boat almost always requires full coverage, and marinas along Lake Pontchartrain and the Gulf routinely require proof of liability before they’ll hand over a slip key.

Cost swings hard based on the boat and where it lives. One Louisiana agency puts most policies between $250 and $1,000 a year, with flat-bottom bayou boats running as low as $150. A Baton Rouge agency puts larger offshore center consoles rigged for Gulf fishing at $600 to $1,200 or more. GEICO lists Louisiana among the nation’s higher-cost states for marine insurance, largely because of hurricane exposure, and Progressive’s own Louisiana book of business averaged $537 a year in 2023.

Hurricane season is where the fine print matters most. Many Louisiana policies now require a documented haul-out plan, naming exactly where the boat goes when a watch or warning gets issued, and insurers have gotten strict about enforcing it since Katrina, Laura and Ida. Miss that step and a claim can get denied even with a paid-up policy. On the flip side, boaters who lay their vessel up for the winter months can sometimes shave 10 to 15 percent off the annual premium, since liability and collision coverage pause while comprehensive protection against fire, theft and storm damage stays active.

Where You’re Going to Keep It, and What That Costs

Storage is the cost new owners underestimate the most, mostly because it never shows up as a single number. Industry pricing data put a wet slip in the water anywhere from $15 to $50 per foot per month depending on the marina and how built-out the amenities are. Dry stack storage, where a forklift racks the boat indoors between trips, generally costs less per foot than a wet slip and offers real protection from Gulf humidity and salt air. Keeping the boat on a trailer at home is the cheapest option by far, assuming there’s room and no HOA standing in the way, though self-storage lots around Acadiana still run in the neighborhood of $50 to $80 a month for a standard boat-and-trailer space.

Photo by Haberdoedas on Unsplash A black and white photo of a boat in the water

Add electricity hookups, launch fees, and the near-universal security deposit most marinas charge before they’ll hand over a gate code, and the “cheap” storage option often isn’t as cheap as the base rate suggested.

The 10 Percent Rule Nobody Mentions at the Dealership

Boat brokers rarely bring up ongoing maintenance until after the sale is signed. The boating industry’s own rule of thumb: budget roughly 10 percent of the purchase price every year just to keep the boat running, covering oil changes, impellers, batteries, bottom cleaning and the small repairs that come with running anything on the water.

Newer boats under warranty often land closer to 5 percent in the first couple of years; older or saltwater-exposed boats can climb well past 10 percent as parts wear out. On a $30,000 boat, that’s an easy $3,000 a year that never shows up on the loan paperwork.

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What Nobody Tells You Before You Sign

Put the pieces together, and a $30,000 boat bought from a dealer in Acadiana could easily add another $4,000 to $6,000 in first-year costs once tax, insurance, storage and basic upkeep are counted, before a single tank of gas gets burned. That’s a rough estimate rather than a quote, and it moves a lot depending on how the boat gets stored and financed, but it’s typical for boat ownership anywhere in the Gulf South. A good chunk of it is also avoidable or reducible with a little homework: buying from a private seller instead of a dealer, confirming the gas-powered property tax exemption before writing a check to a parish assessor who may not even be owed one, and locking in a documented hurricane plan before storm season instead of after a claim gets denied.

The boat itself is the easy part. The paperwork, the tax code, and the insurance fine print are what catch people off guard, and all three are things a buyer can look up before signing instead of after.

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