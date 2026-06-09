LAFAYETTE, La. — Summer in South Louisiana means brutal heat, long days, and some of the best fishing in North America. The same marshes and bays that define this part of the world produce redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and offshore giants like cobia and yellowfin tuna in numbers that keep anglers coming back year after year. You just have to know where to go, and when.

Explore Louisiana puts peak saltwater action from spring through early fall, with late summer bringing particularly strong flounder runs and steady redfish and trout activity across the marsh systems. Offshore, the Gulf opens up all summer for snapper, cobia, amberjack, and mahi-mahi around oil rigs and artificial reefs.

Here are five of the best spots to fish in Louisiana this summer, plus what you need to know before you go.

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Grand Isle: The Gulf Coast’s Summer Showcase

Grand Isle is Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, and summer is its best season. The beaches, piers, and jetties turn out redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and sheepshead inshore, while offshore anglers running into the Gulf can target tuna, marlin, amberjack, and mahi-mahi around the area’s deep-water structures.

The surf at sunrise is a reliable spot for speckled trout, and deeper channels and marsh areas hold big redfish through the heat of the day. The island also hosts the International Tarpon Rodeo, the oldest fishing tournament in the United States, which draws anglers from across the region each summer.

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If you are making the trip for offshore species, a free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) from LDWF is required to keep snapper, grouper, and cobia.

Calcasieu Lake: Southwest Louisiana’s Summer Inshore Hotspot

Calcasieu Lake near Lake Charles, known locally as Big Lake, is one of the most consistent inshore fisheries in the state. In summer, flounder begin their seasonal run, redfish school up in numbers, and speckled trout feed aggressively across the grass flats and open bays. The nearby Sabine Lake and Hackberry marshes offer more of the same, giving anglers in southwest Louisiana plenty of options within easy reach.

Visit Lake Charles calls summer the peak season for saltwater fishing in the region, with early morning and late evening trips producing the best results. Calcasieu is also one of the best places in Louisiana to chase the “Cajun Grand Slam” — redfish, speckled trout, and flounder all in a single day on the water.

Venice: Offshore Fishing Capital of Louisiana

Venice sits where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico, and the deep-water access it provides makes it the premier offshore fishing destination in the state. Summer is when it really shines. Yellowfin tuna, marlin, wahoo, and red snapper are the main targets, and the Mississippi Canyon and nearby oil rigs concentrate fish in ways that are hard to match anywhere else along the Gulf Coast.

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Inshore anglers are not left out. The marshes and bays surrounding Venice hold strong redfish and speckled trout populations throughout the summer. FishingBooker’s Louisiana guide puts Venice among the top offshore fishing destinations in the country, a reputation it earns every summer.

Atchafalaya Basin: Freshwater Action Close to Home

For Acadiana anglers who would rather stay on freshwater, the Atchafalaya Basin is the answer in summer. The basin’s network of lakes, canals, and cypress-lined bayous holds largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, and bream all season long. Catfish are especially productive in summer, feeding steadily through the heat in a way that some saltwater species simply will not.

Bass fishing in the basin takes some adjustment when temperatures climb. Fish push into shaded cover, deeper holes, and areas with moving water. Early morning topwater fishing along grass edges and cypress roots can produce fast action before the heat sets in, and the window closes quicker than most people expect.

The basin also straddles Louisiana’s freshwater-saltwater line in places, meaning some areas can yield both species depending on conditions and tides — which is never a bad problem to have.

Vermilion Bay: Acadiana’s Backyard Fishing Destination

Vermilion Bay and the Cypremort Point area give Acadiana anglers a world-class inshore fishery without a long drive. Redfish and speckled trout work the shallow grass flats and oyster reefs, and summer mornings bring consistent action for anyone willing to get on the water before sunup.

South Louisiana Redfishing reports strong summer redfish bites in three to five feet of water during the early hours, with fish moving into deeper channels and oyster reefs once the heat builds through midday. Live shrimp and soft plastics both work well, with lighter artificials often winning the early bite and live bait taking over once fish go deep.

Guided charters operate out of the area all summer for anyone who wants local knowledge on the water.

Summer Fishing Tips for South Louisiana

The fish are in Louisiana’s waters all summer. Putting them in the boat is a matter of timing and adjusting to the conditions.

Get on the water early. Louisiana Sportsman puts the best trout and redfish bites during early morning and late afternoon. Plan to be running before first light and expect the bite to fade once the sun is fully up.

Follow the fish as the heat builds. Whiskey Bayou Charters notes that fish shift from shallow feeding grounds to deeper channels, oyster reefs, and shaded structure as water temperatures rise through the morning. Moving with them is the difference between a full box and a slow afternoon.

Find the bait, find the fish. Summer baitfish — mullet, pogies, shrimp, crabs — pull predators wherever they go. Nervous water, diving birds, and surface activity are all signs worth paying attention to.

Keep live bait cool. Warm summer water is hard on shrimp and minnows in a livewell. A sealed bag of ice in the baitwell and extra aeration go a long way toward keeping bait alive and lively through a long morning.

Slow down your presentation. Hot water makes fish less willing to chase. Slower retrieves and more deliberate presentations produce more strikes when temperatures peak.

What You Need Before You Go: Licenses and Current Limits

Louisiana requires a Basic Fishing License for all freshwater fishing. Anglers targeting coastal saltwater species — redfish, speckled trout, flounder — need the Saltwater License add-on from LDWF on top of that.

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2026 current limits to know:

Redfish: 4-fish daily limit per angler, within the 18- to 27-inch slot size

4-fish daily limit per angler, within the 18- to 27-inch slot size Speckled Trout: 15-fish daily limit, 13- to 20-inch size range, with no more than 2 fish over 20 inches

15-fish daily limit, 13- to 20-inch size range, with no more than 2 fish over 20 inches Offshore species (snapper, cobia, amberjack, grouper, etc.): Free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) required in addition to standard licenses

Always verify current regulations before heading out at LDWF’s official site, as seasons and limits are subject to change.

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