LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has restocked three fishing spots in Lafayette Parish - Girard Park Pond, Spreafico Lake at Lil Beaver Park, and the pond at Southside Regional Park in Youngsville.

How Many Fish Have Been Restocked at Each Fishing Spot?

This initiative is part of LDWF's Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program as state officials are showing their support for the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association (Beaver Park) and Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Southside Regional Park

Here are the three fishing spots:

Girard Park at 500 Girard Park Drive has been restocked with 100 pounds of adult-sized catfish.

400 pounds of adult-sized catfish has been released into Southside Regional Park at 221 La Neuville Road.

4,000 breams were released into Spreafico Lake at Lil Beaver Park at 400 Plantation Road.

Spreafico Lake

According to the LDWF, if you are aged 18 or older, you must have a Basic Fishing License to fish recreationally in state waters. Also, if you are fishing south of the saltwater line, you must also have a Saltwater License.

There are four groups of people who are available to purchase licenses at special rates:

Seniors

Military

Students

People with Disabilities

You are not required to have Basic or Saltwater Fishing licenses if you are:

A resident or nonresident under age 18 (i.e. age 17 and under)

A resident born before June 1, 1940, who has lived in Louisiana for 6 months.

If you meet one of the above criteria, you must still have proof of age in your possession whenever fishing.

Lifetime licenses are also available.