SEE IT: Texas Fisherman Catches Record Breaking Blue Catfish
A fishing guide from Texas has reeled in a catch he will never forget. And unlike some fishing stories that may or may not be true, Ricardo Garza's story is one that has been documented and is record breaking.
According to FOX 4, Ricardo Garza is a fishing guide and on January 15 he was fishing at Falcon Lake in South Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife reports that Garza caught a record-breaking blue catfish on January 15th. The huge fish measured 45.5 inches in length and weighed in at 62 pounds.
That is one big fish.
Texas Parks and Wildlife say that blue catfish is the largest freshwater sportfish in the state of Texas. Apparently blue catfish can get to be over 100 pounds. According to FOX 4, Garza won several awards because of the catch.
Garza earned several awards, including Water Body Record, Big Fish Award, Water Body Catch and Release Record and Outstanding Angler Award, Texas wildlife officials said.
Congratulations to Ricardo Garza for his record breaking catch. Makes me ready to get back out and do some fishing.
Look Inside This Contemporary Farmhouse Home For Sale In Lubbock
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty
This Lubbock Home Is The Largest House For Sale West of Dallas
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty
Look Inside Ransom Canyon's Iconic Robert Bruno Steel House
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty/TSM