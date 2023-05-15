Watch Dramatic Video of Huge Shark Attacking a Fisherman’s Kayak

This isn't where you'd want to be,

Watch as a huge shark rapidly approaches a fisherman's kayak and then attacks it, while the man is on the floating device.

The footage, which was captured on a camera attached to the man fishing, was taken from off the coast of Hawaii.

The fisherman thinks the shark thought that his kayak was a seal, which sharks prey on, and this is why it went into attack mode here.

The man on the kayak didn't appear to be injured in this "attack," but I am sure he was startled as the huge shark swam away.

Great White Sharks in South Africa Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images loading...

I also hope that he left the area and got out of the water on this day, after all luck was certainly on his side this time.

Again, if you're going to be in or on the water this summer, always be aware of your surroundings.

I'll end it with this disclaimer, yes we know sharks live in the water, therefore you should always assume one may be lurking.