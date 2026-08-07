LAFAYETTE, La. — Most of us think of ourselves as pretty law-abiding. We stop at red lights, we don’t speed through school zones, and we’d never dream of breaking into somewhere we’re not supposed to be. But Louisiana’s legal code is stacked with rules that catch even careful, well-meaning people off guard, and a lot of them show up in everyday Acadiana life without anybody realizing it.

Some of these carry real fines. A few carry the possibility of jail time. None of them are the “tie an alligator to a fire hydrant” internet myths that circulate every few years. These are actual statutes on the books right now, and here are ten that trip up Louisiana residents more than you’d think.

None of these laws are secret, exactly. They're all sitting in the Louisiana Revised Statutes for anyone who wants to look them up. But between drive-through daiquiri shops, wedding sky lanterns, and a Move Over Law that's actively being expanded by state lawmakers, Acadiana residents run into more of these gray areas than most.

Here are ten of the most common laws we break without even realizing it, and why we have them.

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