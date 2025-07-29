New Louisiana Laws Going Into Effect August 1, 2025

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - On Friday August 1, 2025, there are quite a few new Louisiana laws going into effect you need to make sure you're aware of.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse, so let's dive in...

New Louisiana Laws 2025

On August 1, 2025, Louisiana has roughly 30 new laws going into effect.

Covering a wide range of issues, these new Louisiana laws cover everything from window tint, the state-wide ban of kratom, education, hunting and fishing, gift card theft, DWI penalties, and more.

Let's take a look at a handful of Louisiana's new laws taking effect Friday, August 1, 2025 via KALB.com.

Act 28 (SB38) Makes it a crime to steal gift cards or redemption codes.

Act 97 (SB58) Establishes the crime of child grooming, targeting predatory behavior.

Act 106 (SB98) Increases penalties for retail sale of nitrous oxide, also known as “whippets.”

Act 41 (SB154) Bans the possession and distribution of kratom, commonly sold at gas stations and smoke shops across Louisiana.

Act 24 (SB11) Implements penalties for certain traffic offenses, including slow left lane drivers.

Act 95 (SB46) Bans the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere aimed at altering temperature.

Act 109 (SB106) Allows frogging at night. That's a win!

Act 449 (SB207) Requires all public high school students to have access to vocational and technical courses.

Act 469 (SB121) Mandates mental health screenings in schools.

Act 4 (SB90) Bans betting or wagering on elections in Louisiana.

Act 19 (HB549) Provides a premium discount for commercial motor vehicles with dashboard cameras and telematics systems

Act 16 (HB 434) Uninsured drivers are barred from recovering the first $100,000 in personal injury damages, up from $15,000.

Act 23 (SB21) - Adds veterinarians and veterinary clinics to the definitions of "healthcare professional" and "healthcare facility" for purposes of certain assault and battery offenses.

There are numerous more laws going into effect August 1, 2025. See more at KALB.com and legis.la.gov.