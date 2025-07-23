Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - In just a matter of days, Louisiana's new hit and run law will going into effect, and along with it some serious punishments and penalties.

Hit and runs have always, unfortunately, been a way bigger problem in Louisiana than it should be, and Louisiana's new Act 124 House Bill aims to get this under control.

Car Crash Unsplash Via Usman Malik loading...

What Is Legally Considered To Be A Hit And Run?

A hit and run is legally defined as leaving the scene of a crash without stopping to provide information or help, regardless of who is at fault.

A hit and run occurs when a driver involved in a collision:

1. Fails to stop after the crash.

2. Does not exchange information such as name, contact, license, and insurance.

3. Does not render aid to anyone injured, if applicable.

4. Leaves the scene before police arrive.

READ MORE: Update on State Trooper-Involved Crash in Opelousas

There are also different types of hit and runs.

Vehicle vs. Vehicle.

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian or Cyclist.

Vehicle vs. Property.

New Louisiana Hit And Run Law 2025 Unsplash Via Scott Greer loading...

New Louisiana Hit And Run Law 2025

The new Louisiana hit and run law going into effect August 1, 2025 significantly increases fines and penalties for those in violation of breaking it.

From americanpress.com -

House Bill 35 was introduced following the tragic hit-and-run death of 73-year-old Jerry Hughes of Welsh, a veteran and avid cyclist. Hughes was killed while riding his bicycle on La. 1126 near Jennings in June 2022. The new legislation establishes a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two years for drivers convicted of hit-and-run offenses resulting in great bodily injury or death.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana State Police LSP, Facebook loading...

Not only is there a mandatory prison sentence of a minimum of 2 years for hit and run offenders who's actions knowingly lead to serious bodily injury or death, but the 2 year prison sentence also comes with no possibility of probation, parole, or a suspended sentence.

READ MORE: New Louisiana Law to Put More Responsibility on Uninsured Motorists

Even if you're not at fault in a hit and run, you are still legally required to stop.

Fleeing automatically makes you criminally liable, even if the other driver caused the crash.

Read more over at americanpress.com.