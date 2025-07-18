OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - Here's an update to the serious crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, involving a Louisiana State Trooper and a motorist.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash took place on US Highway 190 in Opelousas.

Trooper Investigating Earlier Wreck When Struck

The preliminary investigation revealed the Trooper was investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US Hwy 190 and LA Hwy 104. The Trooper had his fully marked LSP Tahoe with emergency lights activated and positioned in the right westbound lane of US Hwy 190 to protect the scene and those involved in the crash from approaching traffic.

Pickup Truck Fails to Yield, Crashes Into LSP Unit

At some point shortly after, a 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling west in the right lane of US Hwy 190 approaching that prior crash scene. For reasons still under investigation, the truck failed to move over and yield, striking the rear of the Tahoe.

Multiple People Injured in Secondary Collision

The resulting impact caused the LSP unit to push forward, striking the Trooper. A driver and another vehicle from the previous crash were also struck.

Both the Trooper and the prior-crash driver suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigation Ongoing; Toxicology Results Pending

Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The State Police have not released any information regarding charges in this incident.

State Police Emphasize Importance of 'Move Over Law'

The Louisiana State Police would like to remind all drivers of the importance of adhering to the "Move Over Law." It requires drivers to yield the right of way to emergency vehicles with their emergency lights activated. The "Move Over Law" is designed to protect first responders and other roadside workers from collisions with passing vehicles.