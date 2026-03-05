UPDATE (3/5/26, 8:00 a.m.): Lafayette Police Department has given an update on the crash. Here is the detailed description of what happened:

The on-scene preliminary investigation revealed that a motorist operating an electric scooter was southbound in the right lane of travel in the 1600 block of W Pinhook Road. Vehicle 1 was traveling in the right southbound colliding with the scooter. After colliding with the scooter Vehicle continued southbound into the parking lot of 1602 W Pinhook Road. As a result of the initial collision, the operator of the scooter was left lying (result of the impact) in the right southbound lane of travel. The operator of the scooter was then struck a second time by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene after the impact. After the second impact the victim was still in the right lane of travel southbound where she was struck by Vehicle 3. The driver of the scooter was transported to LGMC where she is listed in critical condition.

Driver #1 provided a breath sample of 0.225g%BAC. Driver 3 provided a voluntary breath sample of 0.000g%BAC. Driver 1 was arrested for negligent injury and OWI. Driver #1 has been identified as a one Dakota Wagoner (36yoa) of Lafayette, LA. This traffic crash remains under investigation with the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit. An update shall follow as more information is gathered.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in a traffic crash Thursday in Lafayette.

Get our free mobile app

Where the Crash Happened in Lafayette

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the 1600 block of West Pinhook Road where a pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

What Police Say About the Pedestrian’s Condition

Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the pedestrian remains in critical condition.

READ MORE: Single-Vehicle Crash Tragically Takes the Life of a Louisiana Man

Traffic Investigation Underway

Investigators established a crime scene at the location and called in the department’s traffic investigation unit to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Road Closure During the Investigation

The 1600 block of West Pinhook Road was closed to traffic while officers conducted their initial investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the pedestrian and have not yet provided details about the vehicle involved.

What Happens Next in the Investigation

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.