Louisiana Man Struck and Killed Crossing Interstate

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed Crossing Interstate

Alex_Schmidt

TICKFAW, La. – A 26-year-old man was killed late Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 55 following an earlier crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Victim Identified by State Police

Troopers identified the victim as Austin B. Gentry, 26, of Independence.

State Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 28, on I-55 just south of LA 442 in Tangipahoa Parish.

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What Led Up to the Crash

According to investigators, Gentry was first involved in a crash on the southbound side of the interstate. While waiting for emergency crews to arrive, he exited his vehicle and attempted to cross the northbound lanes of I-55.

At the same time, a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling northbound struck Gentry, causing fatal injuries.

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Troopers said Gentry was wearing dark-colored clothing and was in an area without lighting, which may have reduced visibility.

Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the Toyota Corolla was not injured.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

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Gallery Credit: Michael Dot Scott

Filed Under: crash, fatality, Interstate, pedestrian
Categories: louisiana news

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