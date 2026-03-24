LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in Lafayette.

Police Respond to Cedar Street Scene

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of East Cedar Street around 10:15 p.m. on March 23 in reference to a shooting.

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When officers arrived, they discovered a victim lying in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since identified the victim as 16-year-old Travis Griffin Jr. of Lafayette.

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Investigation Remains Ongoing

Investigators established a crime scene and continue to work the case. At this time, officials say the incident remains under active investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

How to Submit Tips to Police

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted directly to the Lafayette Police Department or through Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also use the LPD mobile app or the P3 TIPS app to submit information anonymously.