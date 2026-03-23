(Opelousas, LA) - Officials with the Opelousas Police Department were called out to a crash Saturday evening involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to KATC.

What Led to a Fatal Bicycle Crash in Opelousas

Officers responded to the intersection of Bullard Street and Pujo Street. When arriving around 5:30 p.m., a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle. Officials say the bicyclist was on Pujo, trying to cross to Bullard.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

What Is Known About a Fatal Opelousas Bicycle Crash

Officials will continue to investigate the crash, but preliminary information indicates that the bicyclist drove into the southbound lane of Bullard, and that's when the crash happened.

According to the report, the driver was not impaired and is not considered to be at fault for the crash.

Investigaiton into Fatal Bicycle Crash in Opelousas Is Ongoing

Officials say toxicology tests on the bicyclist are still pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.