LAFAYETTE, La. — Two people face charges after Lafayette Police say they sold alcohol to a minor during a citywide compliance operation on Thursday, July 16, 2026, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The department’s Youth Services Section checked 46 businesses across the city that day. Of those, 44 were found in compliance with state and local alcohol laws. Two were cited for violations.

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Who Was Arrested

Chestina Clark-Lemelle was arrested at the Kwik Stop at 1734 N. University Ave. She was charged with violating City Ordinance 6-13(A), sale of alcohol to a person under 21, and City Ordinance 6-163, for not having a bar card.

Ronald Smothers was arrested at a business in the 1400 block of West Pinhook Road. He faces the same two charges: sale of alcohol to a person under 21 under City Ordinance 6-13(A) and lacking a bar card under City Ordinance 6-163.

Louisiana law bars alcohol sales to anyone under 21, and Lafayette’s ordinance separately requires anyone who sells or serves alcohol in the city to carry a valid bar card. Compliance operations like this one typically involve an underage buyer attempting a purchase at licensed retailers, a method LPD has used in past enforcement sweeps.

Why Lafayette Police Run These Operations

Lafayette Police run alcohol compliance checks periodically throughout the year to confirm permitted businesses are following state and city law. In its release, the department said the operations remain part of its broader effort to protect the community and keep alcohol out of the hands of underage residents.

The two businesses where violations occurred could also face administrative penalties through the city’s Alcohol and Noise Control Division, separate from the criminal charges against the employees arrested.

What Happens Next

Clark-Lemelle and Smothers are due to face their charges in Lafayette City Court. Both are presumed innocent unless and until a court finds otherwise.

Business owners and managers can find compliance requirements and permit information through Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Alcohol and Noise Control Division.

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