LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette Police found more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine and four firearms when they raided a home on Fairmont Lane this week, marking one of the larger drug seizures in recent months.

The LPD Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant on Wednesday at a residence in the 800 block of Fairmont Lane. Officers arrested 59-year-old David Jefferson and booked him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on eight felony charges.

What Lafayette Police Found in the Search

The haul included 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $151,600. That’s trafficking-level weight—well beyond what someone would possess for personal use.

Police also seized 33 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl valued at $13,200, plus 535 alprazolam pills (known by the brand name Xanax) worth $5,350 and four methylphenidate tablets.

The weapons recovery raised additional concerns. Officers found an AR-15 rifle and three handguns at the residence. One of those handguns came back as stolen property.

Police confiscated $13,100 in cash they believe came from illegal drug sales.

Charges Jefferson Faces

Jefferson’s arrest sheet includes possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, and alprazolam—all felony trafficking charges given the quantities involved.

The weapons violations stack additional charges: possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and possession of a stolen firearm.

He’s also charged with possession of methylphenidate, money derived from drug proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The combination of trafficking quantities, multiple drug types, weapons, and cash typically signals organized distribution rather than casual possession.

