(Scott, LA) - Scott Fire Department firefighters were called out to a home on Brothers Road early Friday morning after a car fire spread to a home.

A neighbor told the parent and three children that there was a fire with their vehicle, and they were able to get out of the way of the flames.

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According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the firefighters began fighting a car fire in the 600 block of Brothers Road around 12:20 in the morning.

What they observed was that a car was fully engulfed. Thankfully, everyone inside the home was able to escape, and there were no injuries.

Chief Sonnier says his firefighters deployed their resources and quickly brought the fire under control.

While the side of the home was damaged by the flames, it didn't go further thanks to the quick work of the firefighters.

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As they surveyed what damage had occurred, Chief Sonnier says there was a bedroom wall that was damaged as it was near the vehicle that went up in flames.

The cause of the blaze has been ruled accidental, and they have narrowed it down to having started somewhere in the engine area of the car.

Scott Fire Department firefighters were assisted by the Duson and Carencro Fire Departments.