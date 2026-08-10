LAFAYETTE, La. — The math on where your paycheck stretches furthest in Louisiana has changed. Fresh income and housing figures show Lafayette households now earning more than their counterparts in New Orleans, a reversal from where things stood a year ago, while a sharp rise in gas prices is adding new pressure to household budgets statewide regardless of which city you call home.

The numbers paint a mixed picture for Acadiana. Lafayette residents are earning more relative to other major Louisiana cities, but the housing market here has been more volatile than in Baton Rouge or Shreveport over the past several months.

Get our free mobile app

Lafayette’s Median Income Pulls Ahead of New Orleans

Lafayette’s median household income now sits at $61,915, the latest Census Bureau figure available. That’s ahead of New Orleans, where median household income stands at $56,631, and well above both Baton Rouge ($49,944) and Shreveport ($48,699).

That gap between Lafayette and New Orleans didn’t always run this direction. A year ago, New Orleans held a comparable-sized income edge over Lafayette; the ranking has since flipped. The shift reflects both a modest rise in Lafayette earnings and a New Orleans population that’s continued shrinking, which tends to skew median income figures as lower-income and higher-income households move at different rates.

Housing Costs Tell a More Complicated Story

Home values across the four cities remain far apart. Lafayette’s median home value sits at $257,000, the current Census Bureau figure, while New Orleans homes carry a notably higher median value of $296,400. Baton Rouge sits in the middle at $224,500, and Shreveport remains the most affordable of the four at $178,900.

Photo by Artful Homes on Unsplash a house and stacks of coins on a table

But those Census figures capture longer-term averages, not the day-to-day market. Current sale prices tell a choppier story. Lafayette’s median sale price was running at $240,606 as of May, down nearly 3% from a year earlier, even after a temporary spike earlier in the year. That volatility makes Lafayette’s housing market harder to read right now than the steadier trends in Baton Rouge or Shreveport.

Rent tells a similarly split story. Market-rate listing averages put Lafayette rent around $1,161 a month, up modestly from a year ago, while Census gross-rent data, which reflects existing leases rather than new listings, puts the typical Lafayette renter closer to $1,065 a month. Either way, Lafayette renters are paying less than their New Orleans counterparts, where average rent runs well above $1,200, but more than renters in Shreveport, where costs remain the lowest of the four cities.

Gas Prices Add a New Squeeze

If there’s one number driving fresh frustration at Acadiana gas pumps, it’s this: the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Lafayette is running at $3.568, up roughly 80 cents from the $2.767 drivers were paying a year ago. For a driver filling a 15-gallon tank, that difference adds up to about $12 extra per fill-up compared to last summer.

Lafayette isn’t seeing the worst of it, but it’s close. Baton Rouge and New Orleans drivers are seeing slightly smaller year-over-year jumps, at roughly 76 and 74 cents respectively, while Lake Charles has it worse, up nearly 90 cents. Shreveport-Bossier City is running about even with Lafayette, up around 80 cents. Prices have started easing slightly after a sharp run-up earlier in the summer, but Louisiana drivers, including those in Lafayette, are still paying substantially more at the pump than they were 12 months ago. That’s a cost that hits every household in the state, regardless of which city offers the better deal on rent or home prices.

What It Costs to Buy Something in Lafayette

Sales tax is another piece of the puzzle, and it’s one where Lafayette residents pay a bit more than the bare state minimum suggests. Louisiana’s state sales tax rate is 4.45%, but shoppers inside Lafayette city limits pay a combined rate of 8.45%, once the city’s local tax is added in. That’s a real bite on everyday purchases, on top of whatever a household is already budgeting for rent, a mortgage, or gas.

The Bottom Line for Acadiana Households

The numbers suggest Lafayette households have more breathing room on paper than their New Orleans counterparts do, at least when it comes to income. That advantage gets eaten into by an unsettled housing market and, for now, gas prices that remain well above where they sat a year ago. Whether that adds up to a better deal than living elsewhere in Louisiana depends on what matters most to a given household: a lower home price or a paycheck that stretches further.

You May Also Like...